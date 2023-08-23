"For a long time, men's tennis was considered more attractive, but lately women's tennis has become more fun, more unpredictable" - Karolina Muchova

Karolina Muchova is of the opinion that women's tennis has become more fun and more unpredictable than men's tennis in recent times, thus making it just as attractive to fans as the men's game. By extension, the Czech believes that it might be time for the wage gap between the two genders to disappear from the sport.

While all four Grand Slams offer equal prize money to men's and women's players, the same cannot be said for other tournaments on tour. At the recently concluded Cincinnati Open, for example, men's champion Novak Djokovic earned upwards of $1 million, while women's champion Coco Gauff did not receive even $500,000 for her efforts.

Speaking to Vogue in a recent interview, Muchova, who was the one Gauff downed in the final to win the Cincinnati title, admitted that she was not in a position to directly influence the wage disparity between the two tours.

At the same time, she pointed out that fans are filling up the stadiums more and more at women's matches these days, using her French Open final as example. Muchova took on Iga Swiatek in front of a packed stadium at Roland Garros this year, with the Pole ultimately prevailing in three closely-fought sets to notch up her fourth Grand Slam title.

“It is something that I cannot influence from my position. I understand that the organizers have signed contracts and new television rights. For a long time, men's tennis was considered more attractive, but lately it seems to me that women's tennis has become more fun, more unpredictable. The stadiums are starting to fill up, we could see it in the Roland Garros final, that was an incredible experience," Karolina Muchova said.

Muchova has now broken into the top 10 for the first time in her career thanks to her run at the Cincinnati Open. Speaking about what has changed in her preparation this breakthrough this season, the Czech revealed that she has reduced her training in order to protect her body physical.

The 27-year-old was also glad that she has managed to surround herself with people whom she could trust and be happy with, noting that the synergy has helped her be more mentally stable.

“I reduced my training somehow, it was being too much, my body no longer responded in the same way. I felt that I wanted to go out on my own, find a new momentum, so since the beginning of the season I have only surrounded myself with people with whom I am happy, who I trust," Karolina Muchova said. "There is a synergy between us and that is also important for mental well-being."

"Sometimes all you need is a little advice that can make a difference in the results" - Karolina Muchova

While she is happy with her team at the moment, Karolina Muchova did not rule out the possibility that she will have to enroll the assistance of an "expert" to grow mentally in the future.

According to the World No. 10, a small piece of advice could often make the difference in terms of results, which is why she was open to constantly seeking the help of newer voices in her team.

"However, I do not rule out that over time you may again need the supervision of an expert, to 'grow' mentally. Sometimes all you need is a little advice or a thought, a habit that can make a difference in the results," Karolina Muchova said.