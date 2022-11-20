Former Sharapova, Seles, Agassi, and Williams sisters' coach Nick Bollettieri is in his last days, daughter Angelique discloses

Legendary tennis coach Nick Bollettieri, who has coached and guided players like Maria Sharapova, Andre Agassi, Monica Seles, Venus, and Serena Williams, is in his final days, as per his daughter Angelique.

Angelique Anne Bollettieri took to the social media site Facebook on Saturday to provide the unfortunate update about her celebrated father, who turned 91 this July.

"Dad is close to transitioning to the next place. Please keep him in your thoughts for a peaceful departure and wonderful journey. We love you Daddy," wrote Bollettieri's daughter.

Nick Bollettieri is believed to have revolutionized the concept of tennis coaching by creating the concept of a tennis boarding school, which helps develop multiple aspects of a budding tennis player.

Bollettieri's IMG Tennis Academy provides a wholesome education and training program to aspiring tennis stars and is usually the go-to place for the most promising tennis players in the world. Even well-established Grand Slam champions often avail their facilities when preparing for important tournaments or during the off-season.

The legendary American has helped coach and develop stars like Andre Agassi, Jim Courier, Monica Seles, and Mary Pierce. From time to time, he has also guided and helped players including Maria Sharapova, Jelena Jankovic, Daniela Hantuchova, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Martina Hingis, and Kei Nishikori amongst several others.

Bollettieri has also been Boris Becker's tour-traveling coach in the mid-90s.

Nick Bollettieri's most memorable moment as coach and his thoughts on former pupil Maria Sharapova's career

Maria Sharapova was identified by Nick Bollettieri at a very young age

Maria Sharapova moved from Russia to the United States at the age of nine and soon after she began training at Nick Bollettieri's academy. She is one of his prized pupils, having gone on to achieve the World No. 1 rank and the coveted career Grand Slam.

However, given her doping scandal, not many people have given her as much acclaim and credibility as she once received. In an exclusive interview with Tennis365, Bollettieri was asked if he thought Sharapova would be annoyed by the situation. In response, the American explained that the Russian did not chase publicity and heaped rich praise on the latter's achievements in tennis.

"Maria knows what she did. She is not someone who goes looking for all the publicity to promote her game. Maria is a wonderful individual, a beautiful girl and let the record books speak for themselves. A career Grand Slam is special… that’s all you need to know baby," Nick Bollettieri had said in 2021.

Bollettieri was also asked to name the most memorable moment from his coaching career. After explaining how he has never had the time or space to reflect on the countless laurels won by his numerous pupils, the American picked Andre Agassi's Wimbledon win in 1992.

"I don’t know if I ever stood still for long enough in my life to look back and think about what I achieved with my players. It was always a case of win one tournament, go to the next. There was no time to reflect. That is not how I work, but Andre Agassi winning Wimbledon was pretty special," he stated.

