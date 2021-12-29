Former US Open champion Sam Stosur to end singles career after 2022 Australian Open

Australia's Sam Stosur took to Instagram to confirm that the 2022 Australian Open will be her final singles tournament on the WTA tour, bringing her illustrious 22-year long career to an end.

Sam Stosur, who has been awarded a wildcard into next month's Australian Open, said she was excited to make her 20th appearance in Melbourne. The Aussie also thanked Tennis Australia for giving her the opportunity to play her last singles tournament in front of her home crowd.

"I'm so excited and very grateful to play in my 20th AO in a couple of weeks time. A huge thank you to Tennis Australia for giving me this opportunity to finish my singles career at my home Grand Slam," Sam Stosur wrote.

"It really means a lot to me to be able to finish in front of my family, friends and Aussie fans who have stuck by me through thick and thin."

Sam Stosur, who won her only Major title in singles at the 2011 US Open, revealed that she was feeling "a mix of emotions" approaching her final tournament. The 37-year-old did concede, however, that she still intends to play doubles over the rest of the season.

"I'm sure it's going to be a mix of emotions but I wouldn't want it any other way as I always thought I'd finish playing in Australia. I do, however, plan to play the rest of the year in doubles but this will close the first chapter of my career #AO #onelasttime," Stosur added.

A look at Sam Stosur's decorated career

Sam Stosur won her only Grand Slam title at the 2011 US Open, beating 23-time Major winner Serena Williams in the final. The Aussie reached a career-high singles ranking of 4 in 2011, but struggled to kick on after her title victory in New York.

A combination of injuries and poor form stalled Stosur's rise. That said, the Australian did make the semifinals of the 2016 Roland Garros, beating the likes of Simona Halep and Lucie Safarova on the way.

Stosur also won four Major titles in women's doubles, triumphing at the 2005 US Open and 2006 French Open with USA's Lisa Raymond, and the 2019 Australian Open and 2021 US Open with China's Zhang Shuai.

She also won three Grand Slam titles in mixed doubles.

Edited by Arvind Sriram