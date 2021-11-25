Former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic to mentor Rajasthan Tigers in TPL

Former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic will mentor the Rajasthan Tigers in this year's Tennis Premier League (TPL). Ivanisevic, the current coach of World No. 1, Novak Djokovic, will be in Mumbai to grace the TPL, the country’s biggest tennis league.

India’s No. 1 Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Aryan Goveas and Diana Marcinkevica form the core of the Rajasthan Tigers, who will look to win the coveted title in Season 3.

Siyonaa Jhanwar, the owner of the Rajasthan Tigers, said she was delighted that Ivanisevic would be mentoring her team. Jhanwar added that the presence of the tennis legend would be a big boost for all her players.

“It’s a privilege that Goran is coming all the way to support tennis and guide the players of my team. It will be a great boost for all the players of my team and the league,” she said.

"TPL a good chance for Indian players to learn from foreign tennis stars" - Kunal Thakkur

Co-founder of the league, Kunal Thakkur, said the TPL would provide a very good platform for young Indian players to learn from foreign stars.

“Tennis Premier League is a great platform for youngsters to rub shoulders with the top Indian and international players. We are happy and proud that such a world acclaimed, prolific player like Goran will grace our courts,” said Kunal Thakkur.

“TPL has stuck to its promise of not only getting international players to play in the league but a legend like Goran to mentor them. The League is surely keeping up its promise of getting bigger, better and stronger each passing year,” added Thakkur.

Goran Ivanisevic (R) is the coach of world No. 1 tennis star Novak Djokovic

Mrunal Jain, co-founder, feels the TPL is the "perfect amalgamation of sports and glamor."

“TPL is a perfect amalgamation of sports and glamor. Along with celebrities like Leander Paes, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonali Bendre, Aditi Rao Hydari and Divya Khosla Kumar, the USP of the League is its format. TPL’s unique 20-point format will surely attract the viewers,” said Jain.

Tennis enthusiasts are waiting with bated breath to watch Goran Ivanisevic mentor the SRK Rajasthan Tigers, who are now surely going to be one of the top contenders.

The TPL is being held from December 13 at the Celebration Sports Club under the auspices of All India Tennis Association (AITA) and MSLTA.

