Cincinnati 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Filip Krajinovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open 

Fixture: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Filip Krajinovic.

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2022.

Date: August 17, 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Mason, Ohio.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $6,280,880.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot & Sports 18.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Filip Krajinovic preview

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will square off against Filip Krajinovic in the second round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Tsitsipas has had a solid season, reaching four finals and winning in Mallorca and Monte Carlo, where he was the defending champion.

The Greek had a disappointing start to his US Open series, losing to Jack Draper in Montreal. He finds himself on a two-match losing streak and will look to stop the slide ahead of the US Open.

Krajinovic has had a decent run of late, reaching the final at the Queen's Club Championships and the Round of 16 at the Hamburg European Open, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz.

In the opening round of the Cincinnati Masters, the Serb had his revenge on Dan Evans, who beat him in Montreal. Krajinovic was clinical on this occasion, beating the Brit in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

Tennis on telly 🎾📺🇬🇧 @tennisontelly Dan Evans is beaten by Filip Krajinovic 6-3 6-4 in the first round in Cincinnati. Dan Evans is beaten by Filip Krajinovic 6-3 6-4 in the first round in Cincinnati. https://t.co/msBp2NUiNe

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Filip Krajinovic head-to-head

The duo have squared off three times on the tour, with Tsitsipas leading the head-to-head 2-1. The Greek prevailed at the 2019 French Open and in Basel the same year, while Krajinovic pulled one back at the 2021 Hamburg European Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Filip Krajinovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Stefanos Tsitsipas Filip Krajinovic

*Odds will be added once available*

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Filip Krajinovic prediction

Tsitsipas reacts during his match against Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon 2022

Tsitsipas will head into the match as the favorite, but Krajinovic is capable of pushing him all the way.

Tsitsipas is an excellent all-round player with no discernable weakness. He has a solid serve, hits well off both wings and is good at the net. His backhand has been suspect in a few matches this season, something he will want to correct.

Tsitsipas will be wary of the threat posed by Krajinovic, who looked to have everything under control against Evans. He won 86% of points behind his first serve and broke Evans thrice in the match. When on song, the Serb can be very hard to stop.

Tsitsipas, however, is the more skilled player among the two and should be able to see off Krajinovic and progress further in Cincinnati.

Pick: Tsitsipas in straight sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala