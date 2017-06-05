French Open 2017: All the ATP upsets from Week 1

All the top players who lost early in the tournament

by Anuradha Santhanam 05 Jun 2017

As we move to the quarter-finals at the French Open, some of the big players have been ousted from the tournament, with those lower-ranked progressing instead – clay really does separate tennis players!

Here’s a list of all the men’s seeds who were upset this past week:

John Isner

Big-serving American John Isner lost in the Round of 32 here, tumbling out in a hard-fought five set loss to Russian sensation Karen Khachanov. Isner, the #21 seed, played the 21-year-old expecting to win, with the Russian winning the first set in a tiebreak before rain interrupted play. Brought back the next day to play, Isner lost the first set relatively cheaply at 3-6, before winning the next set in a tiebreak.

That would be the only set Isner took.

Khachanov took the 4th set in yet another tiebreak, ending the tall American’s French Open hopes and going on to play Andy Murray. The Russian won 7-6 (7-1), 6-3, 6-7(7-5), 7-6(7-3).

In what may be a consolation prize for Isner, however, Khachanov lost in straight sets to World No. 1 Murray soon after, with Murray winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.