French Open 2017 Quarter-final preview and analysis: Nadal likely to cruise

Rafael Nadal looks to be getting closer and closer to his 10th French Open title.

Players are inching closer to the end of the year’s clay-court Grand Slam, and most bets are on Rafael Nadal to win the French Open and finally seal his ‘La Decima’ this year. We’re already at the quarter-final stage, with the first set of quarters to be played with the tournament’s two biggest favourites to take centrestage first.

How do the quarter-finals stack up? Here’s a look:

Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta

Nadal and Carreno Busta won the doubles together at the 2016 China Open

This all-Spanish clash is hotly anticipated – largely for the fact that Rafael Nadal is the favourite to win the French Open this year, and it’s not hard to see why. The fourth seed has won the tournament on nine occasions and is going now for a record-extending tenth, dubbed by fans as his ‘La Decima’ – fitting considering Real Madrid are his favourite club.

The clash looks like it will be quite one-sided; Carreno Busta has never beaten Nadal in any of their past three meetings – and his only tough fight against the Spaniard was on hard courts, at Doha last year.

Nadal and Carreno Busta, who are friends, have been doubles partners in the past – as recently as late 2016, when they won the title at the 2016 China Open, and will know each other’s games well.

Carreno Busta facilitated the exits of two seeded players – #11 Grigor Dimitrov and #5 Milos Raonic from the tournament, but neither player has been particularly stellar on clay or in any raring form of late. Clashing against Nadal on clay is an acid test for any player, and it’s one that Nadal – who is yet to drop a set at the French Open – will very likely ace, and quickly.

Prediction: Nadal to win in straight sets