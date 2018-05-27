Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    French Open 2018: Alexander Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov and Jelena Ostapenko headline Day 1 schedule

    Everything you need to know about the first day of play at the French Open 2018

    Sudeshna Banerjee
    FEATURED COLUMNIST
    Preview 27 May 2018, 12:27 IST
    122

    2018 French Open - Previews
    Alexander Zverev

    Tennis fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Rafael Nadal open his bid for a record 11th title at Roland Garros as the first day of the French Open 2018 does not feature the Spaniard. Instead, the in-form Alexander Zverev, who is seeded second, will be the highest seed in action in the men’s singles draw.

    The 21-year-old German is the ATP Tour leader in terms of match wins, having posted 30 victories already in the 2018 season. He has come to Paris on the back of winning claycourt titles in Munich and Madrid, besides reaching the final in Rome.

    The World No. 3, currently No. 1 in the race to the ATP Finals 2018, starts off his campaign against Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

    On Court Philippe Chatrier, play will be opened by the fourth seeded Grigor Dimitrov, who takes on veteran Viktor Troicki in a blockbuster first round encounter. The ATP Finals champion leads their head-to-head record 3-2 and would have his hands full against the Serb.

    Besides Zverev and Dimitrov, Kei Nishikori and David Goffin are another two big names to feature on Sunday. Both of them will be in action on Court 1.

    Nishikori has made a successful return to the circuit following a wrist injury. The 2017 Roland Garros quarter-finalist beat Zverev and Marin Cilic on his way to the final of the Monte Carlo Masters this year. The former US Open runner-up will be up against local hope Maxime Janvier.

    The eighth seeded Goffin concludes play on Court 1 on the first day. The Belgian, who made it to the final of the ATP Finals last November, has a tricky opponent in the form of experienced campaigner Robin Haase.

    Ostapenko begins title defence

    On the women’s side, the biggest star to watch will be the defending champion Jelena Ostapenko. The 20-year-old, a surprise champion in Paris last year, has made the quarter-finals at Stuttgart and Rome this season. Despite all the pressure, the young Latvian will be looking to build on that form when she meets Kateryna Kozlova, a player who has beaten Ostapenko in their only previous showdown.

    Ninth seed and former runner-up Venus Williams also features in the schedule. The 37-year-old faces Qiang Wang of China on Court Suzanne Lenglen. Another veteran playing her first round is former champion Francesca Schiavone, who is a qualifier this time. The Italian, also 37, will be making her 19th main draw appearance when she locks horns with Slovakia’s Viktoria Kuzmova on Court 3.

    Here is the Day 1 schedule on the three main courts:

    Court Philippe-Chatrier

    Play starts at 11am local time/2.30pm IST

    Viktor TROICKI (SRB) vs Grigor DIMITROV (BUL) [4]

    Alizé CORNET (FRA) [32] vs Sara ERRANI (ITA)

    Lucas POUILLE (FRA) [15] vs Daniil MEDVEDEV (RUS)

    Jelena OSTAPENKO (LAT) [5] vs Kateryna KOZLOVA (UKR)

    Court Suzanne-Lenglen

    Play starts at 11am local time/2.30pm IST

    Ajla TOMLJANOVIC (AUS) vs Elina SVITOLINA (UKR) [4]

    Elliot BENCHETRIT (FRA) vs Gael MONFILS (FRA) [32]

    Qiang WANG (CHN) vs Venus WILLIAMS (USA) [9]

    Ricardas BERANKIS (LTU) vs Alexander ZVEREV (GER) [2]

    Court 1

    Play starts at 11am local time/2.30pm IST

    Kurumi NARA (JPN) vs Barbora STRYCOVA (CZE) [26]

    Kei NISHIKORI (JPN) [19] vs Maxime JANVIER (FRA)

    Johanna KONTA (GBR) [22] vs Yulia PUTINTSEVA (KAZ)

    David GOFFIN (BEL)[8] vs Robin HAASE (NED)

    You can find the full schedule here.

    French Open Tennis Jelena Ostapenko Alexander Zverev
    French Open 2018 - Contenders and Pretenders
    RELATED STORY
    French Open 2018: Draw preview of the Men's singles...
    RELATED STORY
    FRENCH OPEN '18: Defending champ Ostapenko in action Day 1
    RELATED STORY
    Zverev main threat to Nadal, bids to end Germany's...
    RELATED STORY
    Roland Garros 2018: Nadal and his challengers
    RELATED STORY
    3 reasons why a new tennis hero could emerge during the...
    RELATED STORY
    Madrid Open 2018: Alexander Zverev becomes the fifth...
    RELATED STORY
    French Open 2018 qualifying: Ankita Raina bows out in...
    RELATED STORY
    Roland Garros 2018: Rafael Nadal is the favorite, but...
    RELATED STORY
    French Open 2018: India's Yuki Bhambri to face Yen Hsun...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...