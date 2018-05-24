French Open 2018 - Contenders and Pretenders

With French Open just around the corner, we take a look at challengers and dark horses for the title in the men's and women's section.

Madhan Kalyan 24 May 2018

The French Open starts this Sunday

With the French Open getting underway this week, all eyes would be focused on whether Rafael Nadal can continue to make history on his favorite surface by winning a record 11th title at his favorite hunting ground, especially since his nemesis Roger Federer has withdrawn from all clay competitions this season.

But it might not be a straightforward one for the Spaniard as he is expected to face stiff competition from the likes of second seed Alexander Zverev as well as two-time semi-finalist Dominic Thiem and previous champions Stan Wawrinka (2015) and Novak Djokovic (2016).

The women's draw as always does not have any favourites with current world No.1 Simona Halep hoping lady luck shines on her this time around after her spectacular choke in last year’s final, which she lost to Jelena Ostapenko despite being up a break in both the second and third sets.

She is expected to be challenged by the likes of defending champion, Ostapenko, as well as 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza, Australian Open winner Caroline Wozniacki, recent Rome champion Elina Svitolina and former world number one Karolina Pliskova.

Let’s take a look at the three players who I think are the main contenders and pretenders for the men’s title, starting with none other than Nadal.

#1 Rafael Nadal (Spain)

Nadal will be gunning for his 11th French Open title this year

Current world ranking: 1

Best Finish : Winner (2005-08, 10-14, 17)

There can only be one favorite for the title when Nadal is playing at the French Open!!

He is the man to beat in this year's tournament without a shadow of doubt as he has made this tournament his playground ever since debuting at the tournament in 2005 winning the title ten times, including three times (2008, 2010 and last year) without dropping a set.

Back to his best after an injury-plagued couple of years, 31-year-old returned to top form last year, also winning his third US Open title and reclaiming the world number one ranking, which he will carry into the second major of 2018.

Nadal’s impressive form throughout the clay court season so far, therefore, makes him the hottest of favourites to take out the French Open, which if he does will see him become the only man or woman in tennis history to win eleven titles at any one major.

Only two men – Robin Soderling in 2009 and Novak Djokovic in 2015 – have been able to take down the King of Clay at Roland Garros, and only the latter has been able to do so in straight sets.

However, I can’t see anyone handing the Spaniard a third loss in the French capital.