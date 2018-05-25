Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    French Open 2018: India's Yuki Bhambri to face Yen Hsun Lu in Round 1

    The Indian qualified for the main draw for the first time and currently sits in the same quarter as Rafael Nadal

    Akshat Mehrish
    ANALYST
    News 25 May 2018, 13:13 IST
    199

    2017 Citi Open
    Yuki Bhambri

    What's the story?

    Indian tennis superstar Yuki Bhambri has been drawn against Chinese Taipei's Yen-Hsun Lu in the first round of the French Open. The Indian is a part of the main draw for the first time and is currently drawn in the same quarter as Rafael Nadal.

    In case you didn't know...

    This is the first time Yuki Bhambri got direct entry into the main draw of the Roland Garros. The Indian is drawn in the same quarter as seed one Rafael Nadal. Other seeded superstars who are in the same bracket as Bhambri are Jack Sock, Denis Shapovalov, and Richard Gasquet.

    The heart of the matter

    It's that time of the year again. Tennis superstars across the globe are getting ready to play the premier clay tournament. India's Yuki Bhambri will be among those who will try to conquer the clay.

    Bhambri has been drawn against Chinese Taipei's Yen-Hsun Lu in the first round of the French Open. The Indian tennis star will face an opponent who he has not beaten in their last two meetings.

    This is the first time Bhambri has entered the competition as part of the main draw. The Indian is currently placed in the first quarter of the draw, alongside tournament favourite Rafael Nadal.

    What's next?

    Bhambri's record against Yen-Hsun Lu puts him in a difficult situation, going into the tournament. The match between the two will take place on Sunday, May 27. The winner will go on to face fourteenth seed Jack Sock.

    Author's take

    It is good for Indian tennis that Yuki Bhambri got direct entry into the main draw. However, Bhambri faces a tough opponent, who in his first match. He will go up against a player who has gotten the better of him on previous occasions. Nevertheless, a win here would undoubtedly be largely celebrated by the Indian tennis community.

