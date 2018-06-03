French Open 2018: Rafael Nadal makes ball boy's day, plays a few exhibition shots with him; watch video

A lucky ball boy got to play a few shots with one of the greatest players of all time, Rafael Nadal

Akshat Mehrish SENIOR ANALYST News 03 Jun 2018, 12:45 IST

Nadal in action at the 2018 French Open on day seven

The current World no. 1, Rafael Nadal is well known for his exploits on the clay court. However, it was a moment after the match that once again proved why 'The King of Clay' is universally adored and admired.

The much talked about moment came after Nadal's convincing victory over Richard Gasquet. The Spaniard made one particular ball boy extremely happy as he played a few shots with him on the court after his match.

During the match, the World no. 1 was on fire. He beat Frenchman Richard Gasquet in straight sets (6-3, 6-2, 6-2) to claim his place in the Roland Garros Round-of-sixteen.

Rafa is the favourite to win the French Open this year. He has looked the part, as well, progressing to the Round of sixteen without dropping a single set.

The Spaniard is also known for his humble and modest personality off the court. It was this aspect of the Raging Bull that won hearts after he had won the game.

Nadal agreed to play a few shots with the ball boy after the match. Needless to say, the young boy was visibly delighted and so was the crowd. Both Nadal and the ball boy exchanged a few shots as the crowd cheered them on. The ball boy was the biggest fan of the Spaniard, and playing just a few shots with him left him completely mesmerized, also leaving the audience in awe of the legend. His joy really had no bounds as his dream had been fulfilled.

Playing tennis in front of a huge crowd can be intimidating especially when you are up against one of the greatest of all time. However, the ball boy showed great composure and skill to return a few of Nadal's shots.

Meanwhile, the Spaniard will now go on to face the German, Maximilian Marterer, in the Round of sixteen on June 4 and look to continue his excellent run in the competition.

Watch Rafael Nadal making the ball boy's day below: