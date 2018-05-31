French Open 2018: Wozniacki quickly eliminates Garcia Perez in second round

The World no. 2 finished second round in less than an hour.

Rudy Martinez ANALYST Feature 31 May 2018, 01:20 IST 23 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-WOMEN

Georgina Garcia Perez was no match for the world number two at the French Open. Caroline Wozniacki did what was needed to be done in the shape of two quick sets that gave her a 6-1, 6-0 win on Philippe Chatrier Court at Roland Garros Wednesday. The Dane outscored the Spaniard 53-25 in a lopsided match that nearly went one way from start to finish.

Neither one had any experience on the other but when it came to time on court, the Spaniard reigned supreme. Perez held a four-match winning streak that started in qualifications. She dropped a set only once so far but had a heavier task at hand.

Wozniacki got through her opening match facing Danielle Collins who couldn’t keep up to speed. With that and many other qualities being essential for success, the 27 year old would need her best to remain constant throughout the battle.

She came out with the forehand on fire delivering big shots to Garcia Perez with very little back in response. Wozniacki soon had a 3-0 run in the set capturing twice as many points as her opponent.

The Dane rushed through the next two having every element of her game on lock while Garcia Perez struggled to get in the game. With the danger of getting a bagel, the Spaniard found a way to break through with her service game on Wozniacki to get on the board and try making a difference.

The world number two denied her that chance reaching three set points making good on her second attempt to close things out in 21 minutes. Both the first and second serve percentages of Wozniacki’s match at 80 percent winning a total of 25 points with Garcia Perez gaining 11. The overall serve from the Dane had her believing a quick day on court was possible.

She saw the Spaniard try to make good on her serve opening the second set but forced deuce just in time to keep her shut down. She made it 3-0 in the first 13 minutes that had her closing in on the ultimate goal of the day earning another double break.

Wozniacki was on a complete runaway showing no mercy to Garcia Perez who hadn’t yet recorded more than ten points in the set. The world number two gained a 5-0 hold before serving for the match where she was dealt with some challenges of playing to deuce.

The 27-year-old stayed cool and collected wasting no time gaining the AD point to end the match in 51 minutes. Wozniacki had the only double fault between them but converted more break points and had her service well-oiled to get into the next round where she’ll face the winner between Alize Cornet and Pauline Parmentier.