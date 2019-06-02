French Open 2019: Benoit Paire vs Kei Nishikori fourth round- Where to watch, live stream details, TV schedule and more

2019 French Open - Day Four

Benoit Paire has considerably surprised everyone on many fronts as he has put his best foot forward to step into the second week of the season's second Grand Slam. Having been booed off the court and jeered at on more occasions than one, the big-bearded Frenchman has had a chalk and cheese affair with his fan base back home. However, his last three matches have created quite the sensation and the Lyon Open winner has surprised everyone by his raring form.

The 30-year-old Frenchman has gathered back the support of his countrymen as he qualified into the fourth round stage of the French Open for the first time in his career, and kept the chances of a Frenchman winning still afloat and alive.

After Carreno Busta retired post three sets in the third round match, Paire automatically set up a date with Japanese No.1 and World No.7 Kei Nishikori for the fourth round showdown. Paire hasn't had the best matches against the gritty Nishikori, who is famous for playing tight five-setters.

With an overwhelming 6-2 head to head history in favor of the Japanese ace player, Paire has quite a few odds to overcome today. In the last 4 meetings of the duo, Nishikori has had the last laugh, including a French Open round-of-64 clash in 2018 against the Frenchman.

Nishikori played a brilliant match against the 31st seeded Laslo Djere which stretched into five sets. However, Nishikori faltered on many points and his service was heavily attacked by the lower ranked Djere. Benoit Paire, who has sailed into the fourth round will try and take advantage of this and move ahead in the tournament.

Hoping to cash in on his form, Paire might cost Nishikori a couple of sets today. However, the Japanese should be able to display his best tennis and stall the Frenchman's journey in Roland Garros.

Here is all you need to know about the French Open 2019:

Tournament name: Roland Garros 2019

Date: May 27-June 9, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Paris

Surface: Clay

Time: (7) Kei Nishikori vs Benoit Paire at approx 7:00 p.m IST on Court Suzanne Lenglen on June 2, 2019

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the USA?

Tennis Channel and NBC Sports will show the French Open 2019 live in the USA.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the UK & Europe?

ITV4 will show the French Open 2019 live in the UK.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in India?

In India, the French Open 2019 will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream Details and Info for the French Open 2019

French Open 2019 Live Stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be shown live on hotstar.com.