French Open 2019, Del Potro vs Khachanov 4th round: Where to watch, live stream details, TV schedule and more 

The impending fourth-round clash between big-hitters Juan Martin del Potro and Karen Khachanov promises to be a thriller. Both the players would have strong motivation to make it to the quarter-final stage of the tournament.

On the one hand, there is Del Potro who is trying to regain his consistency after being restrained by an injury in the earlier rounds of play. The towering Argentine suffered a knee injury scare during the 3 hour 46 minute five-set encounter with Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the second round.

Many feared that Del Potro would not be able to go further in the tournament, but the former US Open Champion put those doubts to rest. In the third round showdown against Jordan Thompson, Del Potro produced a masterclass and registered a straight-sets victory which saw him belting 38 winners and making only 16 unforced errors.

Khachanov, on the other hand, is aiming to get into the quarters of a Major for the first time. The Russian rose to fame in 2018 after delivering impressive performances at the Paris Masters and defeating World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the final. He is a force to reckon with and can always surprise the Argentine with his powerful groundstrokes.

The head-to-head record, however, is in favor of Del Potro. He has overpowered the Russian on all three of their previous meetings, which came on hardcourt last year. With a 3-0 head-to-head lead, it will be interesting to see if Khachanov can do anything different to overcome the Argentine.

Khachanov has had a smooth ride in the French Open so far, having dropped only one set against Gregoire Barrere in the second round. He hasn't had a great season overall though, and would be keen to get into the top 10 with a good finish at Roland Garros.

Meanwhile, Del Potro's match against Thompson is indicative of his recovering fitness and increases his chances of winning the match today. Still, it will be an interesting sight to see two big-hitters trying to overpower each other.

The former US Open Champion, who has never lost a fourth round match at Roland Garros, will do his best to ensure that streak is maintained.

Here is all you need to know about this fourth round match at the French Open 2019:

Tournament name: Roland Garros 2019

Date: May 27-June 9, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Paris

Surface: Clay

Time: (8) Juan Martin del Potro v (10) Karen Khachanov at approx 6:25 p.m IST on Court Suzanne Lenglen on June 3, 2019

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in USA

Tennis Channel and NBC Sports will show the French Open 2019 live in the USA.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the UK & Europe

ITV4 will show the French Open 2019 live in the UK.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in India

In India, the French Open 2019 will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1 / Select 1 HD and Select 2 / Select 2 HD.

Live stream details and info for the French Open 2019

French Open 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be shown live on hotstar.com.