French Open 2019 Draw Analysis: Defending champions Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep handed favourable draw

2018 French Open - Day Twelve

Now that the dust has settled on the 2019 French Open draw, it's time to analyse the men’s and women’s fields and assess how both could develop over the course of the tournament.

In the women’s section, defending champion Simona Halep enters the tournament as the third seed and begins her title defence against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic. Japan’s Naomi Osaka, having won the last two Grand Slams, is the top seed and faces Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the first round.

2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia will face Victoria Azarenka in her opener, with the winner likely to face Osaka in the second round. If Ostapenko can replicate the form which took her to the title two years ago, she could prove to be a strong contender this time around as well.

Katerina Siniakova, Maria Sakkari, and Madison Keys are also in the top half of the draw. All three are certainly capable of producing an upset or two on their day.

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams is the tenth seed and appears to have a comfortable first few rounds. She has a wealth of experience at the Majors and the deeper she goes in the draw the more dangerous she becomes.

Having triumphed earlier in the year at Indian Wells, 18-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu is my personal favorite to win the French Open. On the other hand, second-seeded Karolina Pliskova, I believe, could finally make the quantum leap needed to win her first Grand Slam title.

Canada's Bianca Andreescu after winning Indian Wells, BNP Paribas Open - Day 14

The best first-round match in the women’s section would probably be the one between Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina and the legendary Venus Williams. Germany’s Tatjana Maria squaring off against America’s Danielle Collins also promises to be a fascinating encounter.

Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard, once tipped as the next big prospect of women’s tennis, opens her campaign against Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko.

Having made the French Open final last year, former US Open champion Sloane Stephens will fancy her chances of going one better, while Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit, two-time Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza, fourth-seeded Kiki Bertens, Britain’s Johanna Konta and Switzerland’s Belinda Benicic also lurk in the bottom half of the draw.

In the men’s section, both Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer could be tested in the opening round. The Serb takes on Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz whilst the Swiss, on his return to the French Open, will play Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego. However, both are expected to comfortably ease their way through the opening few rounds.

Djokovic will certainly have one eye on talented Canadian Denis Shapovalov who could play the Serbian in the fourth round if both progress into the second week.

Meanwhile, defending champion Rafael Nadal, in search of an unprecedented 12th French Open title, seems to have been handed a kind draw. Belgium’s out-of-form David Goffin or young Serbian talent, Miomir Kecmanovic could face the Spaniard in the third round.

Monte-Carlo Masters champion Fabio Fognini will face off against friend and compatriot Andreas Seppi in an exciting all-Italian first-round clash.

Germany’s Alexander Zverev will attempt to put a disappointing clay-court season behind him as he takes on Australia’s John Millman in his opening match.

Having gone all the way to the final last year, Austria's Dominic Thiem will take on American wildcard Tommy Paul in his opener. Thiem will fancy of his chances of making a deep run this time around as well.

Spain’s Fernando Verdasco is pitted against Britain’s Dan Evans while home favourite Gaël Monfils will take on Japan’s Taro Daniel.

Former US Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro faces a tricky test in his opening match against an in-form clay courter in Chile’s Nicolas Jarry. On the other hand, Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas will look to continue his fine season when he takes on Germany’s Maximillian Marterer.

Former champion Stan Wawrinka, France’s Lucas Pouille, Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov and Japan’s Kei Nishikori will also fancy their chances of success in the second Grand Slam of the year.

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime was beaten by Rafael Nadal at the Madrid Open 2019 - Day Five

One player to watch out for on the men’s side is Canadian hotshot, Felix Auger-Aliassime, who takes on Australia’s Jordan Thompson in the first round. The Canadian certainly has what it takes to make a deep run in the tournament.

To conclude, I believe Nadal has his confidence back after winning the Italian Open last week. He’s been near unstoppable on Court Philippe Chatrier over the years and I definitely see him winning a 12th French Open crown.