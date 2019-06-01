×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

French Open 2019: Konta breezes into fourth round with dominant win over Kuzmova

Rudy Martinez
ANALYST
News
6   //    01 Jun 2019, 01:46 IST

2019 French Open Day Six, Britain's Johanna Konta celebrates her victory against Viktoria Kuzmova in the third round
2019 French Open Day Six, Britain's Johanna Konta celebrates her victory against Viktoria Kuzmova in the third round

Johanna Konta cruised into the fourth round of the French Open Friday evening after dispatching Viktoria Kuzmova 6-2, 6-1 on Court Simonne-Mathieu.

This was the first meeting between the two players who endured different journeys en route to the third round. A viral illness to Dutch star Kiki Bertens meant Kuzmova was gifted a berth in the next round after just playing four games.

Konta, on the other hand, wasn’t so fortunate and had to overcome American Lauren Davis in a match that went the distance.

Konta started brightly with a service hold before breaking the Slovakian early. The Brit then consolidated the break of serve with a hold, firing down a couple of aces in the process.

Kuzmova recovered some lost ground by winning two straight games but that was all that the British number one would allow her to get. Konta broke again and had the set wrapped up in under 30 minutes. She won 77 percent of the points on her first serve and struck nine winners in a dominant display.

Konta started the second set strongly as well, holding her opening service game before breaking the Slovakian. In no time, Konta had raced off to a 3-0 lead. Kuzmova managed to stem the bleeding though, an ace helping her hold serve in the fourth game.

However, Konta was not holding back and struck three consecutive winners to regain her 3-game advantage. Kuzmova crumbled under the pressure and a couple of unforced errors handed Konta the second break following which the Brit served out the match.

Konta will now face Donna Vekic in the fourth round after the Croatian got the better of Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in straight sets.

Tags:
French Open Johanna Konta Viktoria Kuzmova WTA News
Advertisement
French Open 2019: Johanna Konta avoids second round slip up against Lauren Davis
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin third round- Where to watch, Live stream Details, TV schedule and more 
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Konta cruises to victory in opening round
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Vekic routs Bencic in straight sets to enter fourth round
RELATED STORY
French Open: Djokovic admits he is driven to succeed by rivalry with Federer and Nadal
RELATED STORY
4 greatest French Open finals of all-time
RELATED STORY
5 youngest French Open Champions in Men's tennis
RELATED STORY
Unwell Bertens withdraws from French Open
RELATED STORY
Djokovic talks after winning his opening game in the French Open
RELATED STORY
5 iconic Novak Djokovic matches at the French Open
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us