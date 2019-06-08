×
French Open 2019: Rafael Nadal to meet Dominic Thiem in the finals as Rafa targets 12th title

Sohinee Basu
SENIOR ANALYST
News
8   //    08 Jun 2019, 22:08 IST

2019 French Open - Day Thirteen
2019 French Open - Day Thirteen

After two dramatic and wind-swept days of action on the red dust of Roland Garros, we are at the eve of another French Open final. As has been the case over the past decade, the 2019 French Open has witnessed one man assert his dominance over the rest of the field even as his competitors battle it out in an attempt to keep up the pace. That man hails from Mallorca, Spain and goes by the name Rafael Nadal.

Having won the French Open 11 times, the Spaniard is hungry for a 12th record title. On the other side of the net will be Dominic Thiem. The Austrian beat Novak Djokovic in a five-set epic that was played over two days.

The weather conditions turned unruly during the first semi-final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal but it took the King of Clay barely 2 hours 25 minutes to wrap up the game. On the other hand, 25-year-old Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic fought tooth and nail in a dramatic encounter that took place over two days. After 4 hours and 13 minutes, it was Thiem who had the last laugh as he won 6-2 3-6 7-5 5-7 7-5 over the World Number 1.

The World Number 4 Dominic Thiem has shown promising form of late. After playing an exhausting match, Thiem will look towards avenging his loss from last year's French Open Finals.

Thiem has much reason to be confident heading into the Finals as he has defeated Rafael Nadal in straight sets in the semi-finals of the 2019 Barcelona Open which he then went on to win. However, it must be remembered that Nadal has only lost twice on the clay of Roland Garros over all these years. There has been no French Open final that he has played and lost. The statistics are once again in favour of the 33-year-old Spaniard.

It remains to be seen if Thiem can keep this momentum up and get his revenge when he meets the King of Clay for the Finals tomorrow.

Tags:
Roland Garros 2019 Rafael Nadal Dominic Thiem
