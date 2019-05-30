French Open 2019: Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin, Round 3 Preview and Prediction

Rafael Nadal and David Goffin will play each other in Round 3 of Roland Garros 2019

In his pursuit of an unprecedented 12th French Open title of his career, Rafael Nadal, the ‘King of Clay’, meets the unpredictable Belgian David Goffin next in their 3rd Round clash at Roland Garros 2019.

Earlier, Nadal cruised through his opening couple of rounds with a couple of routine, yet comprehensive wins over twin German qualifiers Yannick Hanfmann and Yannick Maden 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 and 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 respectively.

In a built-up to his clash against the ultimate king on clay, Goffin too kicked off his French Open campaign on a similar note as his opponent in the upcoming Round 3 clash, registering commendable and emphatic straight-sets wins.

David Goffin, quintessentially a good clay-courter, hasn’t had the best season on clay so far heading into the 2nd slam of the year. The Belgian, following a set of good performances throughout 2016, 2017 and 2018, where he not only made it to the quarter-finals of Roland Garros in 2016, but also was a runner-up at the Nitto ATP Finals in 2017, Goffin has appeared to have fallen off the radar in 2019. The 27th seed has had a disastrous clay season so far and would be desperately hoping for a turnaround at the biggest stage of clay-court tennis.

2019 French Open - Nadal in action in his R2 clash

In their four encounters against each other so far, the Spaniard has dominated Goffin on clay, and in fact, he has not lost even a single set on the red dirt against the talented Belgian. Nadal leads Goffin in their head to head rivalry 3-1, with the latter pulling off a sensational win over the Spaniard during Nitto ATP finals, back in 2017.

Even though it is true that Goffin has been off-colour throughout the year so far, struggling to find his form and rhythm, it should not be forgotten that Nadal too has appeared to be vulnerable on his beloved clay so far this year, succumbing to triple semi-final defeats, before finally winning his first title of the year in Rome in a majestic way.

Following a dominant display at the French Open so far, Goffin on clay can be dangerous on his day and is capable of springing a surprise.

For Nadal, Goffin on clay at the upcoming 3rd round of the French Open is analogous to facing Karen Khachanov on the hard courts of US Open last year. Back then, coincidentally also in the 3rd round, the Spaniard was pushed to his limits by the young Russian in their clash at New York and Goffin, if he plays out of his skin, can certainly challenge Nadal in his own fortress.

Following French Open for years and Nadal’s monumental dominance on the Parisian clay, it would be hard to imagine the Spaniard even losing a set so early in the tournament, let alone the match. But, the sport always has its ways to fascinate us with jaw-dropping stories and the probability of the ‘King of Clay’ being challenged on the red surface by Goffin cannot be ruled out completely.

Prediction: Rafael Nadal to win in straight sets.