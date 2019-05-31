French Open 2019: Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin third round- Where to watch, Live stream Details, TV schedule and more

2019 French Open - Day Four

Rafael Nadal has remained in cruise control as he has breezed into the third round of the French Open that has crowned him the King of Clay owing to the years of relentless success he has tasted there.

The first two round matches hardly perturbed the Spaniard as he ousted the two German qualifiers who confronted him in the respective rounds- Yannick Hanfmann and Yannick Maden.

After the routine and comprehensive wins, Nadal seems to be right on track to script history and attempt the rave feat of clinching a record 12th French Open title on his 'home' surface.

Pitched against Belgian 27th seed, David Goffin, for the third round clash, Rafael Nadal should not have much trouble on his plate considering the 3-1 head to head advantage that Rafa wields over him. Goffin has not been having the best clay season either and his form has dropped considerably of late.

Though his performance against R. Berankis and M. Kecmanovic was impressive given the straight-set finishes but having an opponent like the King of Clay in the early stages of the Grand Slam, is a different ball game altogether.

Rafael Nadal would hope to resurge and maintain his formidable form as he takes on Goffin today.

The 28-year-old Belgian has been a previous quarterfinalist here at Roland Garros but the task ahead of upsetting Nadal or even costing him a set this early into the tournament, is daunting in itself.

However, a seventh ranked Goffin, had previously defeated Rafa in the Nitto ATP Finals in 2017.

It would be a worthwhile watch to see the proceedings of this match which has few chances of swinging towards Goffin but the red clay always holds surprises and the Belgian would look towards cashing in on those.

Here is all you need to know about the French Open 2019:

Tournament name: Roland Garros 2019

Date: May 27-June 9, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Paris

Surface: Clay

Time: (2) Rafael Nadal v (27) David Goffin at approx 5:25 pm IST on May 31, 2019

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the USA?

Tennis Channel and NBC Sports will show the French Open 2019 live in the USA.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the UK & Europe?

ITV4 will show the French Open 2019 live in the UK.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in India?

In India, the French Open 2019 will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream Details and Info for the French Open 2019

French Open 2019 Live Stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be shown live on hotstar.com.