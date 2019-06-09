×
French Open 2019: Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem finals - Where to watch, Live Stream details, TV Schedule and more 

Sohinee Basu
SENIOR ANALYST
Preview
24   //    09 Jun 2019, 14:47 IST

2019 French Open - Day Thirteen
The stage is set once again for a blockbuster Roland Garros final. As has been the case for the last decade or so, Rafael Nadal will set foot on Court Philippe Chatrier looking to get his hands on yet another - this time a record 12th - French Open title.

In a repeat of last year's final, the man tasked with stopping the Spanish juggernaut is none other than the Prince of Clay Dominic Thiem.

There is no doubting who the clear favorite is heading into the match. Nadal has only been defeated twice at the French Open. Moreover, he holds a spotless record in summit clashes, having never lost a French Open final.

After defeating Roger Federer in straight sets in the semis, the World No. 2 will have his eyes firmly on the prize.

Thiem, meanwhile, played an exhausting five-set semifinal against World No. 1 Novak Djokovic. Due to thunderstorms and massive winds, the semifinal had to be played across two days which means the Austrian would have had little time to prepare for this match.

However, the 25-year-old Thiem will be going into this match quietly confident. The Austrian defeated the King of Clay in their most recent encounter, at the semifinals of the Barcelona Open earlier this year.

The odds are definitely against the Austrian, but he would be keen to avenge the loss he suffered in the last year's final and win his first ever Grand Slam.

On the other hand, if Nadal manages to stifle the Thiem challenge today, he will claim a record-extending 12th French Open title.

Here is all you need to know about the French Open 2019:

Tournament name: Roland Garros 2019

Date: May 27-June 9, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Paris

Surface: Clay

Time: (2) Rafael Nadal v (4) Dominic Thiem at 6:30 p.m IST on Court Philippe-Chatrier on June 9, 2019

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the USA?

Tennis Channel and NBC Sports will show the French Open 2019 live in the USA.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the UK & Europe? 

ITV4 will show the French Open 2019 live in the UK.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in India?

In India, the French Open 2019 will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream Details and Info for the French Open 2019

French Open 2019 Live Stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be shown live on hotstar.com.

Tags:
Roland Garros 2019 Rafael Nadal Dominic Thiem
