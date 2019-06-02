French Open 2019: Rafael Nadal vs Juan Ignacio Londero fourth round- Where to watch, Live Stream details, TV Schedule and more

Sohinee Basu FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 8 // 02 Jun 2019, 01:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

2019 French Open - Day Six

Rafael Nadal suffered a minor hiccup in his previous third round match against Belgian David Goffin which turned into a four-set encounter. After a very one-sided first two sets, things went south for the Spaniard in the third before he quickly regained his control and sealed matters in 1-6, 3-6, 6-4, 3-6.

To see Nadal's usual formidable demeanour ruffled on his reigning surface was surprising but consistent with his recent form. Coming into the French Open in hopes of defending and securing an unparalleled 12th title at Roland Garros, Nadal did not have the best season on clay so far. Finishing as the semi-finalist in a trio of tournaments in- Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid and eventually crowning himself Champion in Italian Open, one speculates if there is a chink in the armour of the World Number 2.

The second week and fourth-round match will see Nadal facing Argentina's Juan Ignacio Londero. The 25-year-old ousted Frenchman Corentin Moutet in a very thrilling 3 hours and 28 minutes encounter that turned into an exciting five-setter match. For Londero it is a very big thing to have qualified for the quarter-final stages of the first-ever tournament in whose main draw he has gained entrance.

Facing the King of Clay, however, isn't something that will pan out well for the ambitious Argentine. However, slack Nadal's form may be at this stage, the former World Number 1 knows when to pull his socks up and fire aces and shoot winners from the baseline, especially when it's on his 'home' turf.

Londero has decided to be an optimist heading into the match that predictably, would swing towards Nadal. The Argentine, just might find a window of opportunity here and can take the best advantage of a bad day at office for Nadal. It's highly improbable that such a thing may happen but with something like Grand Slam tennis where nerves dictate the play, Londero will have to bring his A-Game to the table today to stand a chance of winning or costing Nadal a few sets either. It will be interesting to see how the duo fares.

Here is all you need to know about the French Open 2019:

Tournament name: Roland Garros 2019

Date: May 27-June 9, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Paris

Advertisement

Surface: Clay

Time: (2) Rafael Nadal vs Juan Ignacio Londero at approx 5:45 p.m IST on Court Philippe Chartrier on June 2, 2019

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the USA?

Tennis Channel and NBC Sports will show the French Open 2019 live in the USA.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the UK & Europe?

ITV4 will show the French Open 2019 live in the UK.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in India?

In India, the French Open 2019 will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream Details and Info for the French Open 2019

French Open 2019 Live Stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be shown live on hotstar.com.