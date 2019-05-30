×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

French Open 2019: Serena Williams vs Sofia Kenin, Preview and Prediction

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Preview
20   //    30 May 2019, 23:12 IST

2019 French Open - Day Five
2019 French Open - Day Five

In an all-American third round match of the 2019 French Open, Serena Williams takes on Sofia Kenin. This will be the first match between the two.

With due respect to the world number 35, the result should depend on what Serena does and how she performs on the night. If Serena plays at a level even close to her best - as she did in her second round match against Kurumi Nara - Kenin will stand little to no chance of withstanding the onslaught.

However, if Serena plays the kind of match she played against Vitalia Diatchenko in the opening round, then Kenin surely has a chance to pull off the upset. This year, Serena has had quite a few below-par performances, and, after playing two matches on the trot, it remains to be seen whether she is at her best physically.

Ultimately, it all boils down to what Serena does on the court. After her first match, she had publicly derided herself, stating that the performance was unbecoming of her and not the Serena everyone had come to know. However, against Kurumi Nara, she produced her best performance of this season, crushing her with a whopping 36 winners!

Kenin will go into this match with nothing to lose. If she plays freely and produces her best tennis, she might be able to push Serena and make a match of it! What also works in her favour is that she has played only one match thus far and has got enough rest after her second round opponent, Bianca Andreescu pulled out of their match and gave her a walkover.

But who are we kidding? Whether it is a barrage of unforced errors or winners, it's Serena's racquet that will decide the outcome of the match.

Prediction: Serena Williams to win in three sets

Tags:
French Open USA Tennis Serena Williams Sofia Kenin Tennis Predictions - ATP & WTA Match Predictions
Advertisement
Serena Williams at 2019 French Open: Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019: Serena Williams vs Wang Qiang, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019: Serena Williams vs Rebecca Peterson, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
BNP Paribas Open 2019: Serena Williams vs Garbine Muguruza- Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019: Serena Williams preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
2019 Indian Wells BNP Paribas Open, Quarter Final 2: Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Naomi Osaka vs Belinda Bencic | Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Italian Open 2019: Women's singles draw analysis
RELATED STORY
WTA Dubai Open 2019: Karolina Pliskova vs Alison Riske, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Venus Williams vs Petra Kvitova, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us