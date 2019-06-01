French Open 2019: Serena Williams vs Sofia Kenin third round- Where to watch, Live Stream details, TV Schedule and more

2019 French Open - Day Five

After delivering a ruthless and masterful performance against young Japanese qualifier Kurumi Nara in the second round match at Roland Garros, Serena Williams seems to have found her rhythm back on clay. Battering 36 winners and concluding the win in just 6-3, 6-2, Williams breezed into the third round of a tournament she has been crowned Champion in thrice previously. Chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam, the 37-year-old mother of one has to overcome the obstacle posed by her fellow American opponent, world number 35 Sofia Kenin.

Although Serena gave a lack-luster performance in her first match against Russia's Vitalia Diatchenko, she is gradually polishing herself and is once again in a formidable form. The only advantage Sofia Kenin possesses is her awfully young age and the fact that she had only to play one match so far in the tournament. The 20-year-old Kenin got a walkover in the second round after her Canadian opponent B. Andreescu pulled out.

Thus having rested for the majority of the week, Kenin should be raring to have a go at one of the biggest stars of American tennis. However, the bigger wonder will lie in observing how many tricks the youngster has up her sleeves to possibly upset the flow of the "Queen, Champion, Mom, Goddess".

In what is most likely to be a one-sided affair with Serena having the last laugh, it would still be interesting to see how the younger of the two Williams fares after playing two matches on the red dirt of Roland Garros. The statistics, too, would nod vigorously and uphold the better chance of Williams against Kenin and predict a straight set win in her favor. But in a sport as unpredictable as tennis, it would not come as a complete surprise if the well-rested Kenin manages to push Serena to her extremes and brings the match to a leveled affair.

Here is all you need to know about the French Open 2019:

Tournament name: Roland Garros 2019

Date: May 27-June 9, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Paris

Surface: Clay

Time: (10) Serena Williams v Sofia Kenin at 8:05 p.m IST on Court Philippe-Chatrier on June 1, 2019

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the USA?

Tennis Channel and NBC Sports will show the French Open 2019 live in the USA.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the UK & Europe?

ITV4 will show the French Open 2019 live in the UK.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in India?

In India, the French Open 2019 will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream Details and Info for the French Open 2019

French Open 2019 Live Stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be shown live on hotstar.com.