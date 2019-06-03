French Open 2019: Simona Halep vs Iga Swiatek fourth round - Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more

Shruti Sinha FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 20 // 03 Jun 2019, 18:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Simona Halep

In a battle of generations, defending women's singles champion Simona Halep meets the 18-year-old Iga Swiatek in the fourth round at the French Open 2019 in Paris on Monday. The two have never met before but we could see a repeat of this match-up more often from now on as the Polish teenager is surely one to watch out for.

Swiatek won the junior Wimbledon title last year and in her second ever main draw appearance at a Major, she is one win away from the quarter-finals. On her way to the last-16, the bubbly schoolgirl accounted for the 16th seed Qiang Wang and Rio Olympic gold medallist Monica Puig.

Swiatek has simply nothing to lose and should be looking to play as freely as she has been doing all this while at the French capital. However, she does have a back concern because of which she had to take the help of pain-killers to get through her previous match.

And it would not be welcome if it flares up against a competitor as feisty as Simona Halep. The third seed and former World No. 1 did not start the defence of her title in impeccable fashion, conceding a couple of sets in her first two rounds. Halep even had to battle illness but she seems to be improving with every match.

The Romanian played her best match of the tournament against Lesia Tsurenko, dropping just three games to the Ukrainian. It must have definitely given her a huge boost of confidence and she should be able to counter whatever challenge the young Polish girl throws at her.

Here is all you need to know about the French Open 2019:

Tournament name: Roland Garros 2019

Date: May 27-June 9, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Paris

Advertisement

Surface: Clay

Time: (3) Simona Halep vs Iga Swiatek at approx 8-8:30pm IST on Court Philippe-Chatrier on June 1, 2019

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the USA?

Tennis Channel and NBC Sports will show the French Open 2019 live in the USA.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the UK & Europe?

ITV4 will show the French Open 2019 live in the UK.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in India?

In India, the French Open 2019 will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream Details and Info for the French Open 2019

French Open 2019 Live Stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be shown live on hotstar.com.

French Open 2019 News, Updates, Schedule, Results and more on Sportskeeda