French Open 2019: Simona Halep vs Lesia Tsurenko third round - Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more

Shruti Sinha FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 7 // 31 May 2019, 23:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Simona Halep

It has not been the greatest of starts to the title defence for last year's women's singles champion Simona Halep at the French Open 2019. The former World No. 1 struggled with emotions and expectations in her first round and needed three sets to end the challenge of Ajla Tomljanovic.

In her second round clash with Magda Linette, Halep was poised for a comfortable victory when she inexplicably collapsed and conceded a set to the Polishwoman before regaining control for the victory. Halep even admitted after the match that she was under the weather.

Simona Halep did not have the kind of encouraging clay season this year that one would expect from the previous year's winner at Roland Garros. Her resume shows just one final this season on the merciless red dirt where she went down to Kiki Bertens.

Clearly short on confidence, Halep has been searching desperately to get back her rhythm and range. That said, even though the third seed has faced trouble in both her matches so far in Paris, she has shown oodles of the undying fighting spirit that gave her the title last year. And that should be an ominous sign for the 27th seed Lesia Tsurenko, Halep's next opponent.

The Ukrainian has never beaten Halep in six meetings. In fact, her only achievement so far against the World No. 3 has been taking a set at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships. Clearly, Tsurenko doesn't enjoy playing against a fierce competitor as Halep and the Romanian would look to add more to Tsurenko's misery when the two square off on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Saturday.

Here is all you need to know about the French Open 2019:

Tournament name: Roland Garros 2019

Date: May 27-June 9, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Paris

Advertisement

Surface: Clay

Time: (3) Simona Halep vs (27) Lesia Tsurenko at 2:30pm IST on Court Philippe-Chatrier on June 1, 2019

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the USA?

Tennis Channel and NBC Sports will show the French Open 2019 live in the USA.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the UK & Europe?

ITV4 will show the French Open 2019 live in the UK.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in India?

In India, the French Open 2019 will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream Details and Info for the French Open 2019

French Open 2019 Live Stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be shown live on hotstar.com.

French Open 2019 News, Updates, Schedule, Results and more on Sportskeeda