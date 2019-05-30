French Open 2019: Simona Halep vs Magda Linette second round - Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more

Shruti Sinha FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 11 // 30 May 2019, 15:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Simona Halep

A year after winning the first Major of her career at the French Open, Simona Halep hasn’t been able to find her best form this year so far on the clay. The Romanian has a 20-8 win-loss record for the year and failed to win the title in Madrid where she went down to Kiki Bertens in the final.

While she did get a handful of matches on the red dirt in the Spanish capital before arriving in Paris, the former World No. 1 has clearly been short on confidence. The struggles were evident even in her first round at the French Open 2019, where she needed three sets to end the challenge of Ajla Tomljanovic. Halep, later on, admitted that she felt the emotion and burgeoning pressure on her shoulders on her return to the scene of her greatest triumph.

Having said that, the fact that she managed to drop just one game in the final set in her 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 victory over Tomljanovic indicates that Halep did get back into her groove towards the latter stages of her opening round match. And that should be a massive boost of confidence for the third seed as she meets the 87th ranked Magda Linette for the first time in her career.

The Polish player has a dismal 12-13 win-loss record for the year and has won only a couple of matches on clay this season. Halep should ideally not have much trouble in getting past her for a third-round berth in the year’s second Slam.

Here is all you need to know about the French Open 2019:

Tournament name: Roland Garros 2019

Date: May 27-June 9, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Paris

Surface: Clay

Advertisement

Time: (3) Simona Halep vs Magda Linette at approx 8 pm IST on Court Philippe Chatrier on May 30, 2019

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the USA?

Tennis Channel and NBC Sports will show the French Open 2019 live in the USA.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the UK & Europe?

ITV4 will show the French Open 2019 live in the UK.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in India?

In India, the French Open 2019 will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream Details and Info for the French Open 2019

French Open 2019 Live Stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be shown live on hotstar.com.

French Open 2019 News, Updates, Schedule, Results and more on Sportskeeda