French Open 2019: When and where to watch Benoit Paire third round clash, preview, details

Arguably one of the loudest and dramatic people on the court, Benoit Paire has been regarded with mixed emotions over his fairly successful career. On more occasions than what he would like to recall, Paire has been booed off the court owing to his brash actions of flinging the racquet angrily when things went south in his matches.

The premises of Court Suzanne Lenglen at the French Open 2019, however, was not prepared for the showdown that Paire presented them with when he unfurled 84 winners and committed 75 unforced errors en route to playing the longest match of the tournament so far against fellow Frenchman, Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Whilst there was overwhelming support for Herbert throughout the match, it was Paire who came out on the other side after managing to make the French crowd regain their affection for him. The former World Number 18 player displayed brilliant form to oust his compatriot 6-2, 6-2, 5-7, 6-7 (6-8), 11-9 after a grueling and jaw-dropping 4-hour-33-minute battle. Riding on the high of his Lyon title, Paire unleashed his formidable form on the clay-dusted courts of Roland Garros to confidently sail into the 3rd round of the French Open for the third time in his career.

The enigmatic Frenchman with the close-trimmed beard will be taking on Spanish sensation Pablo Carreno Busta, who is ranked 57th in the world, but has quite a few tricks up his sleeve. The 27-year-old Spaniard has been having a good season and seems determined to make it ahead in the Grand Slam where he has been a previous quarter-finalist. The former World Number 10, Busta overcame Australian rising star Alex De Minaur in his Round of 64 match after a brief 6-3, 6-1, 6-1 showdown.

The Benoit Paire-Carreno Busta match promises to be exciting because of the raging good forms the duo are in currently. One would not be surprised if this match does not conclude in a straight-set victory for either of them. Provided Benoit Paire is well rested, he will have the support and cheer of the home crowd assuredly after his glorious match against Herbert, and will have a slight upper edge against Busta. It will be a powerful and energetic match with long rallies, considering the players involved.

Here's all you need to know about the third round match:

Tournament Name: French Open 2019

Tournament Type: Grand Slam

Prize Money: 4.27 crores EUR

Match: Benoit Paire v P. Carreno Busta at 3:45 pm IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Select 2 or Star Sports Select HD 2