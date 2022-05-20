French Open 2022: 3 Factors that might be crucial for Rafael Nadal to win the title

Rafael Nadal, who holds a record 21 Grand Slams, will start as one of the favorites to win the French Open, which gets underway on May 22. Nadal has won 13 titles on the red dirt of Paris but lost to eventual winner Novak Djokovic in the semifinals last year.

The Spaniard, who turns 36 in June, has not won a title on clay this season. However, he started the year on a great note by winning three titles in a row, including the Australian Open in January. Still, he is not getting any younger and will be determined to win the French Open once again.

On that note, let’s take a look at three factors that might be critical for Rafael Nadal to win the title at Roland Garros:

#1 Being injury-free

The signs of aging are becoming increasingly evident for Nadal, who has been suffering from a rib injury this year. Of more concern has been the resurgence of a foot injury that he suffered during last year’s French Open.

Nadal looked to be in pain for a considerable portion of his match against Denis Shapovalov in Rome, which the latter won. He will be motivated enough to win the title at his favorite Major, but his body must keep up with his inner resolve.

Staying injury-free, or more realistically, managing his chronic foot injury, is of paramount importance to the Spaniard if he is to win his 22nd Grand Slam title in Paris.

#2 Being lethal with his forehand and building on momentum during matches

Rafael Nadal's forehand could be a deciding factor in Paris

Over the course of his career, Rafael Nadal has gradually become more aggressive as far as his playing style is concerned. He attacks a lot more with his forehand these days than he did when he was younger.

Hence, Nadal’s forehand becomes crucial for him to put pressure on his opponents. His crosscourt forehand with a prodigious amount of top spin usually puts pressure on his opponent’s backhand and he then finishes the rally with a down-the-line winner or a powerful inside-out forehand.

However, in his loss to Carlos Alcaraz at the Madrid Open, Nadal could only hit 10 winners. He will have to be more lethal with his forehand in Paris.

The aging Nadal cannot afford to play too many five-setters at Roland Garros. Playing longer matches would definitely put his fitness to a stern test and hence, he has to build on momentum as and when he gains it.

Nadal won the second set 6-1 against Alcaraz in Madrid as the latter suffered an injury, but allowed his younger compatriot to make a comeback and win the match. He won the first set against Shapovalov in Rome, only to see the Canadian prevail in the next two.

If Rafael Nadal is to win in Paris, he cannot afford those slip-ups and must be more clinical to finish matches as quickly as possible.

#3 The quality of his potential opponents

The French Open draw has been made and Rafael Nadal is poised to face Jordan Thompson of Australia in the first round. While that promises to be a relatively easy match, things will certainly get harder for the Spaniard if he goes deeper into the tournament as Djokovic and Alcaraz have been placed in the same half of the draw.

This means that Nadal could potentially face Djokovic, the man who has beaten him twice at Roland Garros, including in the semifinals last year, as early as the quarterfinals. Should Nadal be able to overcome that obstacle, he could find Alcaraz lying in wait in the semifinals.

Hence, Rafael Nadal will have to grind his way to a potential 22nd Grand Slam title unless a major upset takes place early on in the tournament. However, a motivated Djokovic and a buoyant Alcaraz are unlikely to lose early and we can certainly expect to see some high-voltage clashes from the quarterfinals onwards.

