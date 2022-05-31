French Open 2022: 3 things that might determine the outcome of Novak Djokovic's QF clash with Rafael Nadal

Top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic will take on fifth seed and 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals of the French Open on Tuesday night. Djokovic thrashed Diego Schwartzman in the round of 16, while Nadal got the better of Felix Auger-Aliassime in a grueling five-set match.

This is going to be the 59th clash between the two legends, with Djokovic leading their head-to-head 30-28. However, Nadal leads 19-8 on clay and, more importantly, 7-2 at Roland Garros. Djokovic, however, beat the Spaniard in last year’s semifinal.

The odds are split for this encounter, with Djokovic looking better with each match as Nadal comes into the encounter perhaps a little more shaky than the Serb, but still in good form. There will be many factors in play in Tuesday's match. On that note, let’s take a look at three things that might determine the fate of the match:

#1 Heavier and colder conditions during the night session:

The heavier and colder conditions at night should help Djokovic

With the quarterfinal clash scheduled for the night session, the conditions will be heavier and colder as compared to the day sessions. This would mean that both players would find it easier to defend but tougher to hit through each other.

This might reduce the effectiveness of Nadal’s vicious forehand as Djokovic might find it easier to retrieve balls. In his press conference after the fourth round, Nadal expressed his dislike for night sessions at tournaments on clay and stated that he would prefer a day session. The heat and lack of humidity helps Nadal's topspin-heavy forehand, with the ball zipping past quicker.

On the flip side, the Serb's much-improved serve would become less of a weapon in slower conditions. It will also be much harder for Djokovic to try and hit through Nadal, whose defense on clay has been unparalleled.

#2 Rafael Nadal’s ability to put pressure on Novak Djokovic's forehand by playing angular shots

Djokovic’s backhand is amongst the best in the world and the Serb utilizes it for defense and offense incredibly well. Hence, Nadal's crosscourt forehand, his bread-and-butter shot, is unlikely to put the Serb's backhand to a stern test.

Hence, Nadal’s ability to make Djokovic move laterally with his forehand could be crucial. The Spaniard would have to play his crosscourt backhand as well as he did against Auger-Aliassime and not allow Djokovic to be comfortable playing his forehand.

The Spaniard might also opt to play a lot of inside-out forehands if Djokovic hits down-the-line backhand slices to move Nadal laterally and try to push him behind the baseline in subsequent shots. He will also employ the shot after hitting a drop shot to draw Nadal into the net as well.

#3 Effectiveness of drop shots and ability at the net of both the players:

Rafael Nadal's court-coverage has been exceptional in the tournament so far

Novak Djokovic played a lot of drop shots to drag Rafael Nadal into the net repeatedly and then hit lobs to finish points during last year’s semifinal. He might adopt that tactic again and Nadal will need to be prepared to rush the net frequently.

However, Rafael Nadal exhibited exceptional foot-speed and court-coverage in the match against Auger-Aliassime and should be able to counter the tactic.

Moreover, Nadal himself might play a lot of probing approach shots and then rush the net to hit volley winners, as he did against Auger-Aliassime. However, Djokovic’s touch has improved considerably in recent years and he might fancy his chances of coming out on top in most exchanges at the net.

