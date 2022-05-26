French Open 2022: 5 biggest upsets from Day 4 ft. Emma Raducanu and Maria Sakkari

After a serene Day 3, there were shocks and near shocks aplenty on the fourth day of the French Open on Wednesday.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic and 13-time champion Rafael Nadal sailed through to the next round on the opening day of second-round action. Nadal's win was a landmark one, as he joined Roger Federer and Djokovic as the only men to win 300 matches in Grand Slams.

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz had to save match points before prevailing in five sets. Zverev had to recover from two sets and saved a match point on serve in the fifth, while Alcaraz fought back from a 2-1 sets deficit, saving a match point in the fourth to remain alive.

Elsewhere, the likes of Victoria Azarenka, Coco Gauff and Angelique Kerber moved into the third round.

However, a few of their colleagues were not so lucky. On that note, here's a look at the five biggest upsets on Day 4 of the 2022 French Open:

#1 Sloane Stephens beat Sorana Cirstea (x26) 3-6, 6-2, 6-0

Sorana Cirstea lost in the second round at 2022 French Open - Day Four

Sorana Cirstea seemed on course for a routine win when she took the opening set for the loss of only three games against Sloane Stephens.

In the pari's first meeting in nine years, the writing appeared to be on the wall for the American when she found herself trailing 2-0 in the second. However, Cirstea spectacularly imploded as Stephens reeled off 12 successive games to reach the next round.

The American, on five-match losing streak coming into Roland Garros, will now play defending champion Barbora Krejcikova's conqueror Diane Perry for a place in the second week.

#2 Daria Gavrilova beats Petra Kvitova (x32) 6-4, 6-2

Petra Kvitova at the 2022 French Open - Day Four

Petra Kvitova was another seeded casualty on the fourth day of the 2022 French Open. The two-time Wimbledon winner and Roland Garros semifinalist came unstuck for the third time in six meetings against Daria Gavrilova.

The 32-year-old Czech put up some fight in a competitive first set, losing 6-4. However, Gavrilova was the better player in the second, conceding only two games as she moved into the Round of 32.

For a place in the fourth round, the Australian will play Martina Trevisan on Saturday.

#3 Bernabe Zapata Miralles beats Taylor Fritz (x13) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3

Taylor Fritz at the 2022 French Open - Day Four

Taylor Fritz hasn't been at his fluent best at the French Open this year, coming off an injury layoff. The 13th seed survived a scare against Santiago Rodriguez Taverna, needing five sets to beat the Argentine. However, there was no such luck for the American against Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the second round.

Fritz drew first blood, taking the first set 6-3. However, it was the qualifier who bossed proceedings in the remainder of the match, notching up his second match win at Roland Garros on his second visit.

The World No. 131 will next take on another American John Isner as he seeks to break into the top 100 of the ATP rankings by reaching the second week.

#4 Aliaksandra Sasnovich beats Emma Raducanu (x12) 3-6, 6-1, 6-1

Emma Raducanu at the 2022 French Open - Day Four

Emma Raducanu's debut campaign at Roland Garros ended in the second round when she was beaten by Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Wednesday.

Following a hard-fought win in the first round against Linda Noskova, the 12th seed took the opener against Sasnovich as she looked to prolong her stay in Paris. However, the Belarusian caught fire, dropping only two games in the remainder of the match to reach her first Roland Garros third round in five attempts.

Sasnovich will play Angelique Kerber for a place in the second week.

#5 Karolina Muchova beats Maria Sakkari (x4) 7-6(5), 7-6(4)

Maria Sakkari at the 2022 French Open - Day Four

Maria Sakkari was the highest casualty on the day. Last year's semifinalist met her match in Karolina Muchova in a tight two-set contest on Wednesday.

Muchova, on the comeback trail, following a stop-start 2022 campaign due to an abdominal injury, squandered a 5-2 lead in the first set as Sakkari stormed back into the contest. However, the former World No. 19 took the first set on a tiebreak, converting her eighth set point to draw first blood.

In a topsy-turvy second set, both players struggled on serve before Muchova won another tiebreak to send the fourth seed tumbling out of the tournament. In the process, the Czech girl registered her sixth top-ten win.

Muchova will now play Amanda Anisimova on Friday for a place in the fourth round.

