French Open 2022: 5 biggest upsets from Day 5 ft Simona Halep and Jelena Ostapenko

The fifth day of the French Open was another roller-coaster one, as seven seeded players bit the dust.

It was business as usual for World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who steamrolled past Alison Riske for her 30th straight win and 15th bagel set of the year. Another tournament favourite, third seed Paula Badosa also advanced to the third round. However, that was not the case for two former champions, who went out in three sets.

On the men's side, the retiring Gilles Simon wooed the Roland Garros faithful, downing American Steve Johnson to bring up his 500th career singles match win. Elsewhere, second seed Daniil Medvedev and fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas took contrasting routes to the Round of 32. However, three seeds fell by the wayside.

On that note, here's a look at the five biggest upsets on Day 5 of the 2022 French Open:

#1 Shelby Rogers beats (9) Danielle Collins 6-4, 6-3

Danielle Collins at the 2022 French Open - Day Five

Danielle Collins failed to get past her compatriot Shelby Rogers in an all-American second-round matchup at the French Open on Thursday.

Making a rousing start, Rogers burst out the gates, finding herself 4-0 up against the ninth seed. Although Collins reduced the arrears, Rogers recovered to take the set 6-4.

It was more of the same story in the second, with Rogers taking a 5-1 lead. However, a lapse in concentration allowed Collins to pull two games back before Rogers recorded her second top-ten win of the year, sixth overall.

The World No. 50 will next take on 20th seed Daria Kasatkina on Saturday for a place in the second week.

#2 Leolia Jeanjean beats (8) Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-2

Karolina Pliskova at the 2022 French Open - Day Five

Karolina Pliskova was the biggest seeded casualty on the fifth day of the French Open.

The lanky Czech, seeded eighth, received an absolute hiding from World No. 227 Leolia Jeanjean, who notched up her first top-ten win in the process. Jeanjean, playing her first main draw at any tournament, surged past the finish line in just 75 minutes, dropping only two games in each set.

In the process, Jeanjean became the lowest ranked player in 34 years to beat a top-ten player at Roland Garros. She'll next play Irina-Camelia Begu for a place in the fourth round.

#3 MacKenzie McDonald beats (22) Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-1, 6-4

Nikoloz Basilashvili at the 2022 French Open - Day Five

Nikoloz Basilashvili was the highest men's seed that fell by the wayside on the fifth day of the French Open.

The 22nd seed was second-best for most of his second-round match against MacKenzie McDonald, winning just three games in the opener. The American was even more clinical in the second, dropping a single game to take a two-set lead. Basilashvili provided sterner competition in the third but conceded defeat in a contest that lasted seven minutes shy of two hours.

MacDonald will now play 11th seed Jannik Sinner for a place in the second week.

#4 Alize Cornet beats (13) Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 1-6, 6-3

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2022 French Open - Day Three

Jelena Ostapenko has miserably failed to live up to expectations at Roland Garros following her spectacular run to the title five years ago.

The 13th seed started off against Alize Cornet on the worst possible note, dropping a bagel set. To her credit, the 2017 champion burst back into contention, winning the second 6-1 to force a decider.

However, Cornet regained her mojo, saving four break points to hold for 2-0. The Frenchman broke again at 5-3 as Ostapenko fell before the second week at Roland Garros for the fifth straight year. The Latvian has lost thrice in the first round and once each in the second and third rounds since winning the tournament in 2017.

Cornet, making a 61st consecutive Grand Slam main-draw appearance, will face Qinwen Zheng, who upset another former Roland Garros champion on the day.

#5 Qinwen Zheng beats (19) Simona Halep 2-6, 6-2, 6-1

Qinwen Zheng exults after beating Simona Halep at the 2022 French Open - Day Five

Qinwen Zheng provided one of the biggest upsets at Roland Garros this year when the 19-year-old sent 2018 champion Simona Halep packing.

Halep looked to be in control of the contest after she dropped only two games in the opener and broke for 2-1 in the second. However, the 19-year-old Zheng caught fire, and an injured Halep could muster no response.

After immediately recouping the break back, Zheng would drop only one game in the remainder of the match to notch up the biggest win of her career on Court Simonne Mathieu.

Playing only her second main draw at a Grand Slam, Zheng will next take on home favourite Alize Cornet, who took out 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko earlier in the day.

