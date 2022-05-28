French Open 2022: 5 biggest upsets from Day 6 ft. Victoria Azarenka and Angelique Kerber

Third-round action commenced on the sixth day of the French Open on Friday. While most of the top seeds sailed through to the next round, a few fell by the wayside.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic had no problems dispatching Aljaz Bedene of Slovakia in straight sets. His possible quarterfinal opponent - 13-time champion Rafael Nadal - did the same to Dutchman Botic van de Zandschlup. Teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz was also through in straight sets after going the distance in the second round against Albert Ramos Vinolas.

On the women's side of the draw, Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova booked their places in the second week. However, a few other seeded players weren't as lucky. On that note, here's a look at the five biggest upsets on the sixth day of the French Open:

#5 (26) Karen Khachanov beats (10) Cameron Norrie 6-2, 5-7, 7-5, 6-4

Cameron Norrie at the 2022 French Open - Day Six

Cameron Norrie's fine start to his Roland Garros campaign was brought to an abrupt halt by Karen Khachanov.

After the tenth seed whizzed through his first two rounds without dropping a set, Norrie dropped the opening two sets as Khachanov took control of the match. The 26th seed was on the cusp on a routine straight-set win when he led 4-2 in the third. However, Norrie bounced back with five straight games to force a fourth set.

To his credit, though, Khachanov regrouped quickly to wrap up the win in 3 hours 37 minutes, converting his fourth match point.

On his fourth match point, A sigh of reliefOn his fourth match point, @karenkhachanov upsets Cameron Norrie 6-2, 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 to return to the fourth round at #RolandGarros A sigh of relief 😅On his fourth match point, @karenkhachanov upsets Cameron Norrie 6-2, 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 to return to the fourth round at #RolandGarros. https://t.co/zanWos2FKz

The 2019 quarterfinalist will next take on Alcaraz for a place in the last eight.

#4 Aliaksandra Sasnovich beats (21) Angelique Kerber 6-4, 7-6(5)

Angelique Kerber at the 2022 French Open - Day Six

Angelique Kerber was on a seven-match win streak coming into her third-round clash with Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

However, the Strasbourg winner struggled to get going against Sasnovich, who had taken out reigning US Open winner Emma Raducanu in the previous round. Losing against the German last week in Strasbourg, Sasnovich was in no mood for a repeat result.

The Belarusian recovered from losing her serve in her opening game of the match and twice more in the second set to dump the former World No. 1 out of the tournament.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich knocks out no.21 seed Kerber 6-4 7-6(5). Heading to the #RolandGarros fourth round for the first timeAliaksandra Sasnovich knocks out no.21 seed Kerber 6-4 7-6(5). Heading to the #RolandGarros fourth round for the first time 🔜Aliaksandra Sasnovich knocks out no.21 seed Kerber 6-4 7-6(5). https://t.co/b8idIM4My4

Sasnovich will next take on Italy's Martina Trevisan for a place in the quarterfinals.

#3 (17) Leylah Fernandez beats (14) Belinda Bencic 7-5, 3-6, 7-5

Belinda Bencic at the 2022 French Open - Day Six

In a clash between two seeded players, 14th seed Belinda Bencic came up short against 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, seeded 17th in Paris this year.

In the pair's second meeting, it was the Canadian left-hander who prevailed over her Swiss opponent once again. In a thrilling match that went the distance, Fernandez eventually prevailed 7-5 in the third in just under three hours.

secures a first fourth round in Paris outfoxing Bencic 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in just under three hours



#RolandGarros Fernandez the fighter @leylahfernandez secures a first fourth round in Paris outfoxing Bencic 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in just under three hours Fernandez the fighter 🇨🇦@leylahfernandez secures a first fourth round in Paris outfoxing Bencic 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in just under three hours#RolandGarros https://t.co/eem6PwewJX

Fernandez started strongly, storming into a 3-0 lead, but Bencic reeled off five games in a row to serve for the set. However, failure to do so cost her dear as the Canadian grabbed the opener. Undettered, Bencic restored parity before opening up a 2-0 lead in the third.

However, Fernandez won five games in a row to serve for the match. Although Bencic prevented her opponent from doing so, the Canadian made no mistake on her second attempt to book a fourth-round clash with Amanda Anisimova.

#2 Bernabe Zapata Miralles beats (23) John Isner 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-3

John Isner at the 2022 French Open - Day Six

John Isner's run at the French Open was brought to a shuddering halt by qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

The American dropped the opener but fought back by taking the second set. Zapata Miralles, though, took the crucial two-sets-to-one lead and arrived on the cusp of victory in the fourth, leading 5-2.

However, he squandered that lead and four match points as Isner forced a decider. To his credit, though, Zapata Miralles rediscovered his mojo to move into the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the very first time.

Qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles shocks No.23 seed John Isner 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-3 to reach first Slam final 16



#RolandGarros A day he’ll never forget 🥹Qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles shocks No.23 seed John Isner 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-3 to reach first Slam final 16 A day he’ll never forget 🥹Qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles shocks No.23 seed John Isner 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-3 to reach first Slam final 16#RolandGarros https://t.co/EqCnUyKnKo

The World No. 131's victory meant that a Spanish qualifier reached the fourth round of a Major for the first time in nearly four decades. Zapata Miralles will take on Alexander Zverev for a place in the quarterfinals.

#1 (23) Jil Teichmann beats (15) Victoria Azarenka 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(5)

Victoria Azarenka at the 2022 French Open - Day Six

Victoria Azarenka came up short against Switzerland's Jil Teichmann in the longest match of the French Open this year.

In a 3 hour 38-minute slugfest, Azarenka recovered from a break down to take the opening set and led by a break in the second, but Teichmann had other ideas. After the Swiss forced a decider, Azarenka looked to have the contest under control when she served for the match at 5-4.

However, Teichmann prevailed in a deciding-set supertiebreak to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the very first time.

th top 20 win on the season

First career Slam fourth round

3 hours 18 minute epic



#rolandgarros | @jilteichmann Soak it inth top 20 win on the seasonFirst career Slam fourth round3 hours 18 minute epic Soak it in✅ 7️⃣th top 20 win on the season✅ First career Slam fourth round✅ 3 hours 18 minute epic#rolandgarros | @jilteichmann https://t.co/XSC0bPXu0L

The 24-year-old will next take on American Sloane Stephens as she seeks to reach her first Major quarterfinal.

