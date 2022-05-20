French Open 2022: 5 favorites to win the men's singles title ft. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal

The clay season is about to reach its climax with the 2022 French Open set to begin in a few days.

Matteo Berrettini is the only player from the top 20 who won't be participating this year. 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer is also on the sidelines as he continues his recovery following knee surgery.

Daniil Medvedev is on the comeback trail following hernia surgery and has a shot at claiming the number one ranking from Novak Djokovic if he does well at the French Open.

The two titans of tennis, Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, will seek to extend their monopoly on Grand Slams. History is on the line for both of them, with Nadal gunning for a record 22nd Grand Slam title while the World No. 1 looks to complete a Triple Career Grand Slam.

Next Gen players Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev have come close to winning Major titles, but have fallen just short. Teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz is also in the mix now with his accomplishments this year.

Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jannik Sinner and Hubert Hurkacz, among others, are also in contention based on their recent results. With plenty of big names vying for the trophy, here's a look at the favorites for the title:

#5 Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev at the 2021 French Open.

Alexander Zverev performed quite well at the three Masters 1000 tournaments prior to the French Open. He reached the semifinals in Monte Carlo and Rome, while making it to the final in Madrid. The only blemish on an otherwise great campaign was a second-round loss to Holger Rune at the BMW Open.

One of Zverev's concerns will be the fact that he is yet to defeat a top 10 player at a Grand Slam. He could potentially face the in-form Carlos Alcaraz, ranked sixth in the world, in the quarterfinals of the French Open. Alcaraz notably defeated him in the final of the Madrid Open.

Zverev's best result in Paris was a semifinal showing last year, where he lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in a tough five-set encounter. While the German has the game to beat anyone when he's at his best, he often falters in pressure moments.

If he's is able to get his nerves under control, he could walk away as the winner in two weeks' time.

#4 Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal at the 2020 French Open.

The King of Clay remains a perennial favorite to win the French Open if he's in the draw. However, Rafael Nadal's fitness has cast some doubt on his ability to triumph in Paris this time around.

Nadal's great start to the season quickly gave way to some disappointment. His 20-match winning streak, which included his 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, came to an end in the final of the Indian Wells Open. He picked up an injury during the final and missed the start of the clay season.

Nadal returned to action at the Madrid Open, where he lost in the quarterfinals against Carlos Alcaraz. Just when it seemed like things were going his way again, the Spaniard's foot injury flared up and played a role in his third-round exit from the Italian Open.

Nadal could potentially face Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals, followed by a semifinal showdown against Alcaraz. His road to the title is rather tough this time. Nevertheless, with a 105-3 win-loss record and 13 French Open titles, it would be foolish to write off the Spaniard, despite circumstances suggesting otherwise.

Nadal has defied the odds time and again, and could very well do so this year as well.

#3 Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2021 French Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has established himself as one of the finest claycourters of his generation. Last year, he came quite close to winning the French Open and even led Novak Djokovic by two sets to love in the final. But the Serb staged an incredible comeback to deny the youngster his maiden Grand Slam title.

Tsitsipas has had a great clay season this year. He successfully defended his Monte-Carlo Masters title and reached the quarterfinals in Barcelona. He then reached the semifinals in Madrid before finishing as the runner-up at the Italian Open, losing to Djokovic in the summit clash.

Tsitsipas has bettered his previous performances in Paris every year so far, and all that's left to do now is win the title. With Nadal, Djokovic and Alcaraz, as well as some other big names in the opposite half of the draw, his odds have improved dramatically.

#2 Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 French Open.

It's been a testing year for Novak Djokovic, but he has overcome all the obstacles in his path to emerge as one of the frontrunners for the French Open.

The Serb was unable to defend his Australian Open title after a well-publicized visa controversy ended in his deportation. Djokovic then competed at the Dubai Tennis Championships in February and returned to action at the Monte-Carlo Masters in April.

His comeback began on a disappointing note as he lost a tough three-set contest against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round. Djokovic performed better at the Serbia Open, where he finished as the runner-up to Andrey Rublev, though he was far from his best.

At the Madrid Open, he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in a three-set thriller in the semifinals.

🏼 🏼 🏼 Blessed and privileged to have reached this milestone and hoping for many more victories to come 🏼



See you tomorrow Roma IDEMO !!



Thank you 🧁! Thank you all for being on this journey with me thus far!🏼 Blessed and privileged to have reached this milestone and hoping for many more victories to come

Djokovic won his first title of the year at the Italian Open. On his way to glory, he also picked up his 1000th career match by defeating Casper Ruud in the semifinals. The Serb then beat Tsitsipas in the final to win his record 38th Masters title.

He will have to go through Nadal at the French Open yet again this year, and could meet Alcaraz, who defeated him at the Madrid Open, in the semifinals.

Last year, Djokovic looked down and out against Tsitsipas in the French Open final after going two sets down. But the World No. 1 staged one of his many famed comebacks to win his second crown in Paris.

This time, he's looking to win his 21st Grand Slam title and complete a Triple Career Grand Slam, and seems to be in a good position to do so.

#1 Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open.

Carlos Alcaraz has been touted as a prodigy since childhood and the teenager has certainly lived up to the billing. He has notched up some amazing results by playing fearless tennis and has displayed composure and maturity far beyond his age.

Alcaraz won this maiden Masters 1000 title at the Miami Open but struggled to carry that momentum with him. The Spaniard failed to win a match in his next tournament, losing to Sebastian Korda at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He brushed off that disappointment by winning the Barcelona Open and making his top 10 debut.

Alcaraz then went on to win the Madrid Open as well. En route to the title, he defeated Nadal and Djokovic in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively, becoming the first player to beat them consecutively on clay.

With his win in the final in Madrid, he reached a career-high ranking of World No. 6.

Congratulations @alcarazcarlos03 on an incredible 2nd ATP Masters 1000 victory at the @MutuaMadridOpen , and becoming the youngest player in history to win Spain's top tournament.

Alcaraz's French Open draw is quite challenging. Sebastian Korda, the only player to defeat him on clay this year, is his possible third-round opponent while Zverev is his likely quarterfinal opponent. Either Djokovic or Nadal could be waiting for him in the semifinals as well.

But he heads to the French Open on a 10-match winning streak and is the leading contender to win the title. Alcaraz's best result at a Grand Slam so far has been a quarterfinal appearance at last year's US Open. Given the teenager's recent form, anything less than a title will certainly be considered an upset.

