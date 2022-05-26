French Open 2022: 5 must-watch 2R matches on Day 5 ft. Jannik Sinner vs Roberto Carballés Baena, Simona Halep vs Zheng Qinwen & more

The likes of Iga Swiatek, Simona Halep, Daniil Medevedev and Jannik Sinner will take to court on day five to close out the second-round action at the 2022 French Open. Meanwhile, among the title favorites, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev made their way through to the third round of the 2022 French Open on Friday.

Top players like Maria Sakkari and Petra Kvitova continued to fall by the wayside, losing in the round of 64 to Karolina Muchova and Petra Kvitova, respectively.

Home hopes Alize Cornet, Caroline Garcia and Gilles Simon will also be in action on Court Philippe Chatrier and will look to enthrall the Paris crowds. On that note, here are the five must-watch second round matches on Day 5:

Jannik Sinner vs Roberto Carballes Baena

Sinner at the 2020 French Open.

Jannik Sinner came through a straightforward 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 win over Bjorn Fratangelo in his opening-round match, but should expect a tougher contest against claycourt specialist Roberto Carballes Baena.

Carballes Baena's best result at a Grand Slam came here in Paris two years ago when he reached the third round. While they have never played each other before, the Spaniard possesses the game and skills required to test the talented Italian.

Simona Halep vs Zheng Qinwen

Simona Halep at the 2022 French Open.

Simona Halep survived a major scare in the opening round of the 2022 French Open. She won 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 against Nastasja Mariana Schunk and will have very little time to recover from her marathon match as talented youngster Zheng Qinwen awaits in the second round

Qiwen has been in excellent form, dropping only four games in her opening match against Maryna Zanevska. The Chinese player could give Simona Halep a run for her money in her favorite Slam event.

Miomir Kecmanovic vs Alexander Bublik

Alexander Bublik at the 2022 French Open.

The third round will also see Alexander Bublik take on Miomir Kecmanovic in a rematch from their match in Madrid earlier this month. The Kazakh, who eased past Arthur Rinderknech in his first match in Paris, will look exact revenge against Kecmanovic.

The Serb has played some tennis over the European clay swing in 2022 and fans can expect another cracking affair between the two. The duo have played twice previously and have split their meetings. With both players in-form and healthy, it remains to be seen who will emerge victorious.

Danielle Collins vs Shelby Rogers

Danielle Collins at the 2021 French Open.

Danielle Collins and Shelby Rogers will lock horns in the all-American encounter at the 2022 French Open. Both Collins and Rogers fended off Vikrotiya Tomova and Tereza Martincova, respectively.

The match will pit Collins' power-hitting against Rogers' all-court game in an intriguing battle. The two have split their previous two meetings.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Marco Cecchinato

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2022 Italian Masters.

Hubert Hurkacz opened his 2022 French Open campaign with a resoudning win over Giulio Zeppieri. He now faces another Italian in the next round in the form of Marco Cecchinato, who won in five sets against Pablo Andujar despite being down two sets to love.

Hukacz beat his opponent in their only prior tour meeting. The battle-hardened Ceccinato enjoys playing in the conditions here in Paris and could well ask a few questions of the big-serving Pole.

