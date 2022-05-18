French Open 2022: 5 things you must know before the tournament opener

The French Open is the only Major played on clay as the Australian Open and the US Open are played on hardcourt, while Wimbledon is played on grass.

The 2022 edition of the French Open is just around the corner. The tournament proper gets underway on Sunday, May 22, with qualifying having started on Monday, May 16. Most of the top players will be in action, where there will also be a few rule changes and interesting developments to take note of.

On that note, here's a look at five things to know before the action unfolds at 2022 Roland Garros in less than a week's time:

#1 French Open to introduce tiebreak at 6-6 in deciding set

A snap from the men's singles final at the 2021 French Open.

In 2021, the French Open was the only Grand Slam that employed a 'no tiebreak' long set (first to six games with a difference of two) in the deciding set.

The Australian Open used a tiebreaker to 10 at 6-6 in the deciding set. Wimbledon had a tiebreaker to seven at 12-12, while the US Open used a conventional tiebreaker to seven at 6-6.

However, in March, it was announced that all four Slams will have a 10-point tiebreak at 6-6 in the deciding set, starting at 2022 Roland Garros. The move is being deployed to bring "greater consistency in the rules of the game."

Starting at this year's #RolandGarros, all four Grand Slams will use a 10-point tiebreak to decide final sets when the score reaches six games all.

In a press release, the Grand Slam Board said:

"On behalf of the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open, the Grand Slam Board are pleased to announce the joint decision to play a 10-point tie-break at all Grand Slams, to be played when the score reaches six games all in the final set."

It continued:

"Further to extensive consultation with the WTA, ATP, ITF and tennis officiating community, the Grand Slam Board’s decision is based on a strong desire to create greater consistency in the rules of the game at the Grand Slams, and thus enhance the experience for the players and fans alike."

#2 Night session at Philippe Chatrier to have full crowd

2021 French Open - Day Thirteen

The French Open introduced night sessions for the first time last year. A covered roof and floodlights were installed on Court Philippe Chatrier ahead of the 2020 edition. However, night sessions were introduced a year later, albeit with restricted crowds due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a night curfew in place.

At the 2022 edition of Roland-Garros, come and experience the spectacular Night sessions on Philippe-Chatrier court



🗓 Opening of ticket sales on Tuesday 8th March at 10am!



At the 2022 edition of Roland-Garros, come and experience the spectacular Night sessions on Philippe-Chatrier court

In 2022, though, night sessions on Philippe Chatrier will be open to full crowds and with no curfew restrictions in place. Night sessions offered a unique Roland Garros experience to fans and players last year, and the same should continue this year as well.

Interestingly, eventual champion Novak Djokovic beat 13-time winner Rafael Nadal in the semifinals last year in an unforgettable night-session clash. The French government allowed a relaxation of the curfew hours to allow fans the opportunity to witness one of the best matches in tournament history.

The likes of Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev graced night-session matches at Roland Garros last year.

#3 Amelie Mauresmo becomes first female director of Roland Garros

Amelie Mauresmo is the first female tournament director at Roland Garros.

Amelie Mauresmo made history late last year when she was announced by Roland Garros as their first-ever woman tournament director.

Mauresmo, a two-time Roland Garros quarterfinalist, succeeds Guy Forget, the last tournament director at the claycourt Major.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



She is the first woman to lead the Roland-Garros tournament.

She said following her appointment:

"I feel honoured that Gilles (Moretton) wanted me for this position. I will put all my energy into this new role, as in everything I have ever done in my life. I want to work hard and excel in this new mission. I want to put forward ideas for many of the fields connected with the tournament. I’m definitely stepping out of my comfort zone!"

The 42-year-old hopes for Roland Garros to be the best Grand Slam for players in terms of facilities and reception areas. Hoping for full stands this year, she said:

"It would be my wish to see the stadium’s stands sold out for next year’s tournament… The night sessions, especially, will be a real challenge. Though we have less space than the other Grand Slam tournaments, I would also like to improve the player reception areas. I want Roland-Garros to be their favourite major!"

#4 Increased prize money

2021 French Open - Day Fifteen

The French Open will have increased prize money this year. As reported by ATP, the claycourt Major will have a total prize money of €43.6 million, up by 6.8% from the pre-pandemic (2019) levels.

The two singles winners will be richer by €2.2 million. The two finalists will earn €1.1 million, while first-round losers will receive €60,000, a 35% increase from 2019.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey 2022 French Open/Roland Garros



43.6 million Euros total prize money ($46.02 million)



Up from 34.36 million Euros last year with limited attendance



2022 French Open/Roland Garros

43.6 million Euros total prize money ($46.02 million)

Up from 34.36 million Euros last year with limited attendance

2022 Singles prize money below in Euros

Meanwhile, men's doubles and women's doubles winners will take home €580,000. The finalists will take home €290,000, while losing teams in the first round will receive €15,000.

#5 French Open 2022 will have a few notable absentees

Roger Federer (centre) and Serena Williams (left) will be absent from Roland Garros this year.

The 2022 French Open will have a few notable absentees.

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer and 23-time Major winner Serena Williams will be conspicuous by their absence in Paris this year due to long injury layoffs. Both players haven't played since Wimbledon last year, and it's not yet known when they'll return to action.

Apart from the aforementioned duo, 2002 finalist Venus Williams and 2016 runner-up Andy Murray won't be in action this year at the French Open. The latter, who withdrew from his match against Novak Djokovic in Madrid, is slated to return for the grasscourt swing.

Hi all, I regret to inform you that I am forced to withdraw from Open Parc de Lyon and the French Open next week. I have been bothered by a calcaneal spur since Monte-Carlo at my right heel which prevents me from moving properly on court.

Other notable absentees include Elina Svitolina, and her husband and local boy Gael Monfils. While Svitolina will not play due to personal reasons, Monfils recently pulled out due to a heel injury.

