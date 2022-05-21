French Open 2022: 7 teenagers to watch out for ft. Emma Raducanu, Carlos Alcaraz, Leylah Fernandez & more

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will lead the field at this year's French Open as the top men's and women's seeds. The duo, however, are set to face some stiff resistance in a draw that has dangerous unseeded players and rising teenage stars.

In addition to a list of illustrious champions led by Rafael Nadal, this year's draw also features a slew of talented youngsters vying for Grand Slam success. Here's a list of seven teenagers to watch out for at the 2022 French Open:

#7 Marta Kostyuk

Marta Kostyuk reached the quarterfinals in 2020

Marta Kostyuk comes into this year's Roland Garros having won only one main draw match on clay this season. That said, a return to Paris is sure to bring back fond memories for the youngster.

Kostyuk reached the quarterfinals of the 2020 French Open, which was her best Grand Slam result. She also reached the fourth round last year, losing to Iga Swiatek. Kostyuk will play Mayar Sherif in the first round this year.

#6 Holger Rune

Holger Rune at the 2019 French Open.

A junior Roland Garros champion, Holger Rune is another youngster who has had career-best results in Paris. The Dane lifted the junior trophy in 2019 and has since gone on to make a successful transition onto the senior circuit.

Rune beat the likes of Alexander Zverev en-route to win his maiden title in Munich a few weeks ago and is now sitting at a career-high of No. 40 in the world rankings. He reached the semifinals in Geneva, losing a close encounter to Casper Ruud and begins his Roland Garros campaign against Denis Shapovalov.

#5 Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff at the 2022 Internazionali BNL D'Italia.

With the highest number of Grand Slam matches under her belt on this list, Coco Gauff is another prospect to watch out for in Paris this year.

The American teenager is looking to follow up on her quarterfinal showing from last year. She hasn't had the best lead-up to the French Open this year, but definitely possesses the game to turn things around. She faces the big-serving qualifier Rebecca Marino in the first round.

#4 Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu at the 2022 Internazionali BNL D'Italia.

After struggling at the start of the year, 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu somewhat steadied the ship on European clay. She made her season's first quarterfinal on the red dirt in Stuttgart after winning her debut Billie Jean King Cup tie for Great Britain.

The Brit has shown flashes of her best tennis and the French Open offers the perfect stage for Raducanu to shine, provided she doesn't falter due to recurring injuries. She will begin her first Roland Garros campaign against fellow debutant Linda Noskova.

#3 Leylah Fernandez

Leylah Fernandez at the 2021 French Open.

Leylah Fernandez, who lost to Raducanu in the US Open final last year, is another youngster who will come into the French Open with the spotlight shining on her.

Fernandez doesn't have the best record on claycourt and is yet to find her big breakthrough on the surface. However, her higher ranking and potential could see the Canadian make a deep run in the Paris Major. The 17th seed will take on home-favorite Kristina Mladenovic in her first match at Roland Garros.

#2 Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open.

The highest-ranked teenager on this list, sixth-seeded Carlos Alcaraz has firmly established himself as the leader of the pack for the newer generation.

The Spaniard reached the third round at the 2021 French Open, but with an ATP 1000 and 500 title on clay already under his belt this year, he will be gunning for a stronger result this year. He will face Juan Ignacio Londero in the first round.

#1 Linda Noskova

Linda Noskova at the 2021 French Open.

At 17, Czech qualifier Linda Noskova is set to be the youngest player in this year's French Opem. The World No. 185 has already punched above her weight to beat the likes of Anna Blinkova and Rebecca Sramkova en route to the main draw.

The reigning Roland Garros junior champion is now set to for her senior debut against Raducanu in a marquee first-round encounter.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan