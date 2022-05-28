French Open 2022: Alexander Zverev vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Alexander Zverev vs (Q) Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 29 May 2022.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor Clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Alexander Zverev vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles preview

Alexander Zverev at the 2022 French Open.

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev will square off against qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the fourth round of the 2022 French Open on Sunday.

After a tough five-set win over Sebastian Baez where he saved a match point in the decider, Zverev took on Brandon Nakashima in the third round. Both players were evenly matched in the opening set, which the German won via tiebreak.

Zverev jumped to a 4-1 lead in the second set and won it comfortably 6-3. He went up a break in the third set to lead 3-2, but Nakashima retrieved the break back immediately. The set proceeded to yet another tiebreak, which featured plenty of momentum shifts. But the German came out on top to win the match 7-6 (2), 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



defeats Brandon Nakashima 7-6(2), 6-3, 7-6(5) to advance to the fourth round for the fifth consecutive year.



#RolandGarros The roar of victory 🦁 @AlexZverev defeats Brandon Nakashima 7-6(2), 6-3, 7-6(5) to advance to the fourth round for the fifth consecutive year. The roar of victory 🦁@AlexZverev defeats Brandon Nakashima 7-6(2), 6-3, 7-6(5) to advance to the fourth round for the fifth consecutive year.#RolandGarros https://t.co/fHFiaLIQqW

Bernabe Zapata Miralles at the 2022 French Open.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles is enjoying the best tournament of his career at the 2022 French Open. Reaching the main draw after winning three qualifying matches, he defeated Michael Mmoh in the first round and upset 13th seed Taylor Fritz in the second round.

Zapata Miralles was up against 23rd seed John Isner in the third round. He quickly nabbed the opening set, but the American leveled the match by winning the next one. The third set was closely fought, with the Spaniard breaking his opponent's serve in the last game to get a two-sets-to-one lead over Isner.

Zapata Miralles led 5-2 in the fourth set and was on the cusp of victory as he held three match points on Isner's serve. But the American showed some nerves of steel with a gutsy service hold.

Isner then saved another couple of match points as Zapata Miralles lost serve while trying to close out the match. The set proceeded to a tiebreak, which went the American's way.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



Qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles shocks No.23 seed John Isner 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-3 to reach first Slam final 16



#RolandGarros A day he’ll never forget 🥹Qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles shocks No.23 seed John Isner 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-3 to reach first Slam final 16 A day he’ll never forget 🥹Qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles shocks No.23 seed John Isner 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-3 to reach first Slam final 16#RolandGarros https://t.co/EqCnUyKnKo

Zapata Miralles didn't fester in disappointment as he broke Isner's serve to start the deciding set. He didn't relinquish his lead this time and closed out the match with another break of serve to win 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3. The Spaniard has now reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Alexander Zverev vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles head-to-head

This is their first ever meeting on the tour, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 at present.

Alexander Zverev vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Alexander Zverev -2500 +1.5 (-10000) Over 30.5 (-110) Bernabe Zapata Miralles +950 -1.5 (+1200) Under 30.5 (-125)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Alexander Zverev vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles prediction

Alexander Zverev at the 2022 French Open.

Zverev will be favored to win this clash, but Zapata Miralles has been on a giant killing spree. The Spaniard has nothing to lose in this match and will look to continue playing his inspired and fearless brand of tennis to cause yet another upset.

Zverev was tested yet again in a competitive third-round match against Nakashima, but the German remained steady throughout the contest. His serve was firing on all cylinders, with 18 aces and 77% of first serve points won. He hit the ball quite deep and hit some spectacular backhands down the line. He racked up 50 unforced errors, but hit an equal number of winners.

Zapata Miralles, by contrast, played a cleaner match, with 40 winners and 24 unforced errros. The Spaniard, however, almost let the match slip away from his grasp. If the nerves get the better of him against the World No. 3, a comeback will become a Herculean task for Zapata Miralles.

Zverev was more proactive and played with aggression in his previous match, and will look to dictate the proceedings against Zapata Miralles as well. The Spaniard has enjoyed a dream run so far, but the German's current form and wealth of experience make him the clear favorite to reach the quarterfinals once again.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.

