French Open 2022: Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Fixture: (3) Alexander Zverev vs (6) Carlos Alcaraz

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 31 May 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz preview

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev will square off against sixth seed Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the French Open on Tuesday.

Zverev had to battle through his second, third and fourth-round matches in Paris against Sebastian Baez, Brandon Nakashima and Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

Fending off the in-form Zapata Miralles took a mighty effort from the German. Zverev got off to a strong start, racing to a 4-1 lead. But Zapata Miralles shocked the World No. 3 by breaking his serve twice in quick succession, forcing the first set into a tie-break. The Madrid Open finalist had to save three set points before winning the tie-break 13-11.

Alexander Zverev at the 2022 French Open - Day Eight

Zverev was put under more pressure in the second set, going down 4-2. But again, he managed to fight back to win the set 7-5. The German went on to secure a hard-fought 7-6(11), 7-5, 6-3 victory.

Carlos Alcaraz has reached the last eight of the French Open for the first time in his career. The Spaniard beat Karen Khachanov 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 in the fourth round.

Alcaraz had to save a match point in the fourth set of his second-round match against Albert Ramos-Vinolas. But he hasn't looked back since, ousting Sebastian Korda in straight sets before dismantling Khachanov.

The 19-year-old needed six match points to complete his win over the Russian, eventually finishing the job in two hours and 14 minutes.

Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz head-to-head

Zverev leads Alcaraz 2-1 in the head-to-head. But the Spaniard won their most recent encounter in the 2022 Madrid Open final in straight sets.

Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz odds

Player Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games (Over & Under) Alexander Zverev +350 +5.5 (+105) Over 35.5 (-145) Carlos Alcaraz -450 -5.5 (-145) Under 35.5 (+100)

(All odds sourced by BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction

Alcaraz will head into this encounter as the favorite, but Zverev should not be counted out.

Zverev has spent a lot of time on the court in Paris, which will put him at a disadvantage against Alcaraz. However, the German exhibited maturity in difficult moments in the earlier rounds. He will need to be at his best mentally if he wants to challenge the Spaniard.

Zverev has adopted a cautious approach at the French Open. The German has been willing to be more patient, playing out long rally's in an attempt to force an error from his opponent. He has served 49 aces in the tournament.

Alcaraz has been playing an aggressive brand of tennis in Paris. He has benefited from kick serves out wide or down the middle, which sets him up to unleash his powerful forehand. The Spaniard clocked an incredible 158 km/h running forehand in his last match.

Zverev will be eager to make up for his final defeat in Madrid earlier this month, where he complained about the scheduling. He will have no such excuses this time around but is likely to suffer the same fate.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in five sets.

