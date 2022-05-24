French Open 2022: Alexander Zverev vs Sebastian Baez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Alexander Zverev vs Sebastian Baez.

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 25 May 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Alexander Zverev vs Sebastian Baez preview

Alexander Zverev at the 2022 French Open

Third seed Alexander Zverev will square off against World No. 36 Sebastian Baez in the second round of the 2022 French Open on Wednesday.

Zverev kicked off his campaign in Paris with a straightforward win over Sebastian Ofner. The German went up a double break in the opening set and served it out with ease. The second set was a little more competitive.

Zverev nabbed an early break to lead 3-1 and held on to the advantage to win the set. He went up a break in the third set as well. With Ofner serving to stay in the match at 3-5, he played some gritty tennis to save three match points for a tough service hold.

It proved to be Ofner's final stand as Zverev served out the match to complete a 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 win. It was a solid start to the World No. 3's French Open challenge. Aside from a maiden Grand Slam title, he is also in contention to be the World No. 1.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



World No.3 Alexander Zverev



#RolandGarros Eye spy with our little eye on Suzanne Lenglen...World No.3 Alexander Zverev Eye spy with our little eye on Suzanne Lenglen...World No.3 Alexander Zverev 👀#RolandGarros https://t.co/IBitMndcip

Sebastian Baez at the 2022 Italian Open

Making his debut at the French Open, Sebastian Baez was up against the experienced Dusan Lajovic in the first round. The 21-year-old saved six break points in the third game of the opening set and then immediately broke his opponent to take the lead. This early advantage was enough for the Argentine to win the set.

Lajovic stepped up his game and started the next set on a strong note, jumping to a 4-1 lead. Serving to stay in the set at 5-3, Baez fought off four set points, but the Serb served out the set in the next game.

Baez fell 3-1 behind in the third set, but staged a turnaround to nab the set. The Argentine faced no trouble in the fourth set and won the match 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to make a winning debut in Paris.

Alexander Zverev vs Sebastian Baez head-to-head

Zverev leads Baez 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their most recent encounter just a couple of weeks ago at the Italian Open in straight sets.

Alexander Zverev vs Sebastian Baez odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Alexander Zverev -650 +1.5 (-1400) Over 33.5 (-110) Sebastian Baez +425 -1.5 (+600) Under 33.5 (-125)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Sebastian Baez prediction

Alexander Zverev at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open

Baez is a young player on the rise and he's already ranked inside the top 40. His best results have all come on clay. He reached his maiden ATP final at the Chile Open and won his first career title at the Estoril Open in the lead-up to the French Open.

Zverev's serve was firing on all cylinders in his first-round match against Ofner. He hit 13 aces and won 85% of his first serve points. He also didn't face a single break point. It was a serving masterclass from the German and he would want to put up similar performances going forward. He did throw in four double faults, but they didn't set him back by much.

Zverev dominated his opponent in every aspect of the game. He did well from the baseline and controlled his shots quite well. He finished with 32 winners and 22 unforced errors.

When Baez faced off against the World No. 3 in Rome a couple of weeks ago, he didn't make any inroads into his serve, failing to create a single break point opportunity. With Zverev serving so well, the youngster faces an uphill battle in his return games.

Baez has the tools to do well on clay, but Zverev looks like he could go a long way in Paris this time around.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala