French Open 2022: Andrey Rublev vs Cristian Garin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Andrey Rublev vs Cristian Garin.

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 28 May 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor Clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Andrey Rublev vs Cristian Garin preview

Andrey Rublev at the 2022 French Open

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev will square off against World No. 37 Cristian Garin in the third round of the 2022 French Open on Saturday.

Rublev needed four sets to get past Kwon Soon-woo in the first round. Up against Federico Delbonis in the second round, he started off on a strong note, with a solitary break of serve being enough to hand him the opening set. Both players remained on serve until the eighth game of the second set. Delbonis then secured a crucial break and served out the set.

Rublev bounced back strongly in the third set, racing to a 3-0 lead. He held on to the lead to go 2-1 up in the match. In the sixth game of the fourth set, the Russian needed four break points but eventually nabbed a crucial break to lead 4-2.

Delbonis then saved a match point while on serve at 5-2, but Rublev easily closed it out in the next game to win the match 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Cristian Garin at the 2022 Italian Open

Cristian Garin got the better of the higher-ranked Tommy Paul in the first round with a four-set victory. He took on Ilya Ivashka in the second round. Both players remained on serve until the end of the opening set, when the Chilean made his move. He nabbed a break in the eighth game and then promptly served it out.

The duo traded service breaks midway through the second set, which eventually went to a tie-break. Garin trailed 3-0, but came from behind to win it. Ivashka went up a double break to lead 4-0 in the third set. Despite handing back one of the breaks, the Belarusian stayed focused to bag the set.

Garin then stepped up his game to ensure that the match didn't slip from his grasp. He went up an early break in the fourth set, which was enough to seal the match 6-3, 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-3.

Andrey Rublev vs Cristian Garin head-to-head

The pair have faced off twice before, with Rublev leading 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter in straight sets at the 2019 Hamburg Open.

Andrey Rublev vs Cristian Garin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Andrey Rublev -400 +1.5 (-750) Over 36.5 (-110) Cristian Garin +280 -1.5 (+425) Under 36.5 (-125)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Andrey Rublev vs Cristian Garin prediction

Andrey Rublev at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open

Rublev faces a tricky prospect in the form of Garin in the third round. The Chilean has had a rather inconsistent season, but has played well in recent weeks. Both have made it to the third round with a couple of four-set wins.

Rublev has served quite well in Paris so far, hammering 23 aces across his two matches. He has also won a high percentage of his first serve points. Garin's serve, in comparison, has been found to be lacking. He'll need to step it up, as he has already lost serve seven times in his two matches, while the Russian has been broken just once.

Rublev's winners and unforced error count have been good too, indicating that he's playing with controlled aggression. His forehand has been working well and he will look to trouble Garin with it.

The Chilean possesses a strong defensive game and is more than capable on clay. However, with just two wins over top-10 opponents from 14 encounters, Garin faces an uphill battle. His game often crumbles against higher-ranked opponents. Unless Rublev self-implodes, he should emerge victorious.

Pick: Andrey Rublev in four sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala