French Open 2022: Andrey Rublev vs Federico Delbonis preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Andrey Rublev vs Federico Delbonis

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 26 May 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Andrey Rublev vs Federico Delbonis preview

Rublev at the 2022 French Open - Day Three

World No. 7 Andrey Rublev will square off against Federico Delbonis in the second round of the French Open on Thursday.

Andrey Rublev has won three ATP titles this season in Marseille, Dubai and Serbia. The 24-year-old has played some high-quality tennis and even got the better of World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the final at Belgrade.

Rublev made the quarterfinals in Madrid but was beaten 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 by World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas. He looked a bit fatigued at the Rome Masters, making a Round of 32 exit.

At the 2022 French Open, the Russian faced a difficult first-round opponent in the form of Kwon Soon-woo. The South Korean got off to a great start, winning the first set in a tie-break. But Rublev showed his class, taking the next three sets to advance to the second round.

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Four

World No. 65 Federico Delbonis has played a lot of tennis on clay leading up to the French Open. He has won two ATP titles on clay in his career. His best run this season came at the Argentina Open, where he made the quarterfinals with some solid wins over Pablo Andujar and Fabio Fognini.

Since then, victories have been few and far between for the Argentinian. Delbonis made early exits at Monte-Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid and Rome. He snapped his four-match losing streak in the first round at the Geneva Open, defeating Ricardas Berankis, but went down 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 to Thanasi Kokkinakis in a thrilling contest thereafter.

At the 2022 French Open, Delbonis got off to a good start, ousting local favourite Adrian Mannarino in straight sets.

Andrey Rublev vs Federico Delbonis head-to-head

Rublev leads Delbonis 1-0 in the head-to-head. He defeated the Argentinian 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Andrey Rublev vs Federico Delbonis odds

Player Name Match Odds Games Handicap Total Games Andrey Rublev -600 -4.5 (-375) over 33.5 (-110) Federico Delbonis +550 +4.5 (+270) under 33.5 (-109)

(All odds sourced by oddschecker)

Andrey Rublev vs Federico Delbonis prediction

Rublev will head into the contest as the favorite. But Delbonis is a claycourt specialist and is capable of giving the World No. 7 a run for his money.

Rublev has always relied on his power hitting from the baseline. He is an all-out aggressive player and one of the quickest movers on tour. The Russian will look to use his powerful forehand to force the Argentinian into submission.

Delbonis is no slouch, especially on clay. The Argentinian hasn't enjoyed the best of seasons, but will be determined to give the Russian a good fight.

The World No. 65 served particularly well in his last match, winning 71% of his first serve points. He hit 17 winners while committing 16 unforced errors.

Rublev looks in good touch and his aggressive style should be too hot for Delbonis to handle.

Pick: Rublev in straight sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala