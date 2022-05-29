French Open 2022: Andrey Rublev vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Andrey Rublev vs (11) Jannik Sinner

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 30 May 2022.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten and Sony LIV.

Andrey Rublev vs Jannik Sinner preview

Andrey Rublev will look to beat Jannik Sinner for the second time

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev will square off against 11th seed Jannik Sinner in the fourth round of the French Open on Monday.

The Russian has won 28 out of 35 matches this season, with three titles to his name. The first of these came at the Open 13, where he beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final. Rublev then won the Dubai Tennis Championships with a win over Jiri Vesely in the title clash. He reached the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters before losing to Taylor Fritz.

Rublev's third title of the year came at the Serbia Open, where he beat Novak Djokovic in the final in three sets. The 24-year-old reached the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open, but lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas after putting up a tough fight.

Following a disappointing second-round exit at the Italian Open, Rublev entered the French Open as the seventh seed. In the first round, he fought back from a set down to beat Kwon Soon-woo. He then defeated Federico Delbonis in four sets before beating Cristian Garin to reach the fourth round of the French Open.

José Morgado @josemorgado #7 Andrey Rublev saves 5 (!) set points in the tiebreak and beats Cristian Garín 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6(11) to reach the last 16.



Gets Sinner on Monday -- should be fun! #7 Andrey Rublev saves 5 (!) set points in the tiebreak and beats Cristian Garín 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6(11) to reach the last 16.Gets Sinner on Monday -- should be fun! https://t.co/omvwGEVZRs

Sinner has won 27 out of 33 matches this season. he started by winning all of his matches at the ATP Cup and reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

The Italian reached the quarterfinals at the Miami Open and the Monte-Carlo Masters before being eliminated in the last 16 of the Madrid Open. He also made the last eight at the Italian Open but lost to eventual runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Sinner is seeded 11th at the French Open and started off with a straight-sets win over Bjorn Fratangelo. He fought back from a set down to beat Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round. The 20-year-old then defeated Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 7-6(6) 6-3 to seal his place in the last 16 of the tournament.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Jannik books his 3rd 4th round in Sinner, always in the 2nd weekJannik books his 3rd 4th round in @rolandgarros in 3 appearances thanks a 3 sets win vs McDonald Sinner, always in the 2nd weekJannik books his 3rd 4th round in @rolandgarros in 3 appearances thanks a 3 sets win vs McDonald https://t.co/AvJuWzYhy5

Andrey Rublev vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two players, with Sinner leading the head-to-head 2-1. They locked horns for the first time in the second round of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna. Rublev won the match but only after Sinner was forced to retire due to injury.

The Italian won his next two matches against the Russian, the most recent of which came in the last 16 of the Monte-Carlo Masters. Rublev won the opening set 7-5 but Sinner bounced back to win the next two sets and advance to the quarterfinals.

The winner of the match will take on either second seed Daniil Medvedev or Marin Cilic in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Andrey Rublev vs Jannik Sinner odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Andrey Rublev -130 -1.5 (+102) Over 38.5 (-110) Jannik Sinner +100 +1.5 (-125) Under 38.5 (-120)

(All odds sourced from Oddschecker)

Andrey Rublev vs Jannik Sinner prediction

This is a contest between two aggressive and evenly matched opponents. Rublev has won 19 out of 27 matches on clay since the start of 2021, while Sinner has triumphed in 21 out of 30 matches on the surface in that timeframe.

The Russian will look to use his strong serve to get as many free points as possible. He will also use his forehand to keep Sinner as far behind the baseline as he can.

But it won't be easy. Sinner too has a good serve and possesses one of the strongest backhands on tour.

In the end, it will probably come down to who remains more composed and takes their chances on the big points. This match could well go the distance, with the slightly more experienced Rublev coming out on top.

Pick: Rublev to win in five sets.

