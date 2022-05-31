French Open 2022: Andrey Rublev vs Marin Cilic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Andrey Rublev vs (20) Marin Cilic

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: June 1, 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Andrey Rublev vs Marin Cilic preview

Andrey Rublev will look to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev will take on 20th seed Marin Cilic in the quarterfinals of the French Open on Wednesday.

The Russian has won 29 out of 36 matches this season, with three titles to his name, the biggest being the Dubai Tennis Championships. He also triumphed at the Open 13 and the Serbia Open.

Rublev started the French Open by beating Kwon Soon-woo in the first round in four sets. He then got the better of Federico Delbonis, also in four sets. Rublev had to battle hard against Cristian Garin in the third round, beating the Chilean 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6(11).

The Russian went up against 11th seed Jannik Sinner in the fourth round and the Italian won the opening set 6-1. However, the seventh seed won the second set 6-4 and was 2-0 up in the third before his opponent retired due to a knee injury. Rublev has now reached the French Open quarterfinals for the second time in his career.

Marin Cilic has won 17 out of 28 matches this season, reaching the semifinals of the Adelaide International 1 and 2. The Croat also made the last 16 of the Italian Open earlier this month.

Cilic entered the French Open as the 20th seed and started with a comprehensive win over Hungarian Attila Balazs. He beat another Hungarian in the form of Marton Fucsovics, coming back from a set down to reach the third round. The 33-year-old then defeated Gilles Simon 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 to set up a last-16 clash with World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev.

The 2014 US Open champion scripted one of the upsets of the French Open by beating Medvedev 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals of the competition for the third time in his career. The win marked the first time Cilic has beaten a top-10 player at Roland Garros.

Andrey Rublev vs Marin Cilic head-to-head

This will be the seventh meeting between the two players, with Rublev leading the head-to-head 4-2. Cilic beat the Russian when they first locked horns in Geneva in 2015. But Rublev won their next four encounters.

The pair faced each other in the third round of the Australian Open this year, with Cilic winning 7-5, 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-3. The winner of the match will face either Casper Ruud or Holger Rune in the semifinals of the French Open.

Andrey Rublev vs Marin Cilic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Andrey Rublev -150 -2.5 (-110) Over 38.5 (-135) Marin Cilic +120 +2.5 (-120) Under 38.5 (-105)

Andrey Rublev vs Marin Cilic prediction

Rublev will enter the match as the favorite, but Cilic should not be ruled out given his vast experience and the fact that he beat the World No. 2 in straight sets on Monday.

Rublev has won 20 out of 28 matches on clay since the start of 2021, which is better than the Croat's 13-9 record in that timeframe.

The Russian will look to dominate the match from the baseline with his powerful forehand. His serve has also been very handy, hitting 37 aces in the tournament so far.

Cilic will also rely heavily on his serve. He won a whopping 90% of first serve points against Medvedev and didn't double fault even once. He will have to be similarly potent against Rublev.

While the Russian is the higher-ranked player, Cilic will be in good spirits, having beaten him earlier this year. The 33-year-old has had some good results on clay this season, beating the likes of Cameron Norrie and Albert Ramos-Vinolas. He also pushed Alexander Zverev to three sets in Madrid.

Rublev will have to toil hard against the experienced Cilic, but should have just enough to beat the Croat and advance to his maiden Grand Slam semifinal.

Pick: Andrey Rublev to win in four sets.

