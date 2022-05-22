French Open 2022: Anett Kontaveit vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Anett Kontaveit vs Ajla Tomljanovic

Tournament: French Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €21,256,800

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Anett Kontaveit vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview

Anett Kontaveit at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022

World No. 5 Anett Kontaveit will kick off her 2022 French Open campaign against Ajla Tomjlanovic on Monday.

The 26-year-old finished last season in tremendous form, winning four tournaments in under three months on her way to qualifying for the WTA Finals for the first time, where she finished runner-up to Garbine Muguruza.

Kontaveit won the sixth title of her career at the St. Petersburg Open back in February. The Estonian overcame Maria Sakkari 5-7, 7-6(4), 7-5 in an absorbing final. She was one step away from winning the seventh title of her career at the Qatar Open, but World No. 1 Iga Swiatek proved too good on the day, winning 6-2, 6-0 in the final.

After early exits from Indian Wells and Miami, Kontaveit started her claycourt season at the Stuttgart Open. She made the quarterfinals of the event with some solid victories but eventually bowed out to World No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Kontaveit's best showing at the French Open was a run to the Round of 16 in 2018.

Ajla Tomljanovic has had a fair amount of preparation on clay heading into the 2022 French Open. After a Round of 32 exit at Charleston, the Aussie made the quarterfinals of the Istanbul Cup in Turkey.

Tomjlanovic couldn't progress very far in Madrid or Rome, losing out to Garbine Muguruza and Ons Jabeur respectively. Nevertheless, playing against top-ranked opponents would have given the World No. 42 some semblance of confidence.

Tomljanovic reached the quarterfinals of the Morocco Open earlier this week before an injury scare saw her pull out of her match against Anna Bondar. The 29-year-old will be determined to put on a good show in Paris.

Anett Kontaveit vs Alja Tomljanovic head-to-head

Anett Kontaveit and Ajla Tomljanovic have squared off on two occasions, with the Estonian leading the head-to-head 2-0.

Kontaveit won their first meeting at the 2019 Miami Open 7-6(3), 2-6, 7-6(4). She defeated the Aussie once again at the 2019 US Open 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Anett Kontaveit vs Ajla Tomljanovic odds

Player Name Match odds Player Handicap Total Games Annett Kontaveit +1.35 (-6.5) 2.98 Over 18.5(1.52) Ajla Tomljanovic +3.25 (+6.5)1.35 Under 18.5(2.39)

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Anett Kontaveit vs Ajla Tomljanovic prediction

Kontaveit will head into this first-round encounter as the favorite, but she's not in the best of form. The Estonian prefers to take an aggressive approach, but on the slower surfaces of Paris, she'll need to be patient and construct her points carefully.

The World No. 5 possesses a strong forehand and an equally powerful double-handed backhand. However, she will need to keep her unforced errors in check if she is to make a deep run in Paris.

Tomljanovic has every chance of winning this match. She has a strong backhand capable of doing plenty of damage. With the duo's last two meetings going the distance, Tomjlanovic would have felt gutted not to have gotten over the line in either.

Considering the current form of both players, this will be a great opportunity for Tomljanovic to make amends and progress to the second round.

Pick: Ajla Tomljanovic to win in three sets

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala