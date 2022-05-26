French Open 2022: Angelique Kerber vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds & pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (21) Angelique Kerber vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Tournament: French Open 2022

Date: May 27, 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €21,256,800

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Angelique Kerber vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview

Angelique Kerber and Aliaksandra Sasnovich will lock horns in the third round of the 2022 French Open on Friday in a rematch of their encounter in Strasbourg last week.

The 21st seed has battled through her opening two matches at Roland Garros this year. Having saved a match point in her opener against Magdalena Frech, she came through another tight two-setter against home hope Elsa Jacquenot in the second round.

The German has now won her last seven matches going back to her title-winning run in Strasbourg.

Sasnovich beat Emma Raducanu in her last match.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich has beaten talented youngsters Wang Xinyu and Emma Raducanu in her two matches at Roland Garros so far. She was in complete control of the match against Wang, but needed to mount a comeback after being flustered by a quick start from Raducanu in the second round.

The Belarusian stepped up her game and showcased brilliant aggressive tennis, winning 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 to register her second win over the 2021 US Open champion.

Angelique Kerber vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich head-to-head

Kerber leads Sasnovich in their head-to-head 2-0. In addition to her win in Strasbourg, she also beat her at Wimbledon last year.

Angelique Kerber vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over Anggelique Kerber -115 +0.5 (-125) Over 21.5 (-105) Aliaksandra Sasnovich -110 -0.5 (-110) Under 21.5 (-135)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Angelique Kerber vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich prediction

Kerber is a two-time quarterfinalist at the French Open.

Having made a poor start to the 2022 season, Angelqiue Kerber managed to steady the ship over the course of the European clay swing. Her title in Strasbourg, where she beat Kaja Juvan in three tiebreak sets, was one of her best matches of the year.

The German looks to have carried the form into Roland Garros and fought for her wins over Frech and Jaquemot. She did well to fend off a spirited comeback from the latter in the second set, holding her own amid a barrage of big serves and forehands. Fatigue could become a factor for the German given the amount of time that she has spent on the court over the last two weeks.

Sasnovich has played with an aggressive mindset in her first two matches. She hit 45 winners against Raducanu, which is a testament of her willingness to go for her shots. The match will pit Sasnovich's aggressive baseline hitting against Kerber's counterpunching skills.

The Belarusian will be motivated to exact revenge against the German and if she can keep hitting the ball as cleanly as she has so far and continue playing aggressively, she should be able to walk away with the win.

Prediction: Sasnovich to win in three sets

