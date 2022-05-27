French Open 2022: Aryna Sabalenka vs Camila Giorgi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Aryna Sabalenka vs (28) Camila Giorgi.

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 28 May 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Camila Giorgi preview

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2022 French Open

Seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on World No. 30 Camila Giorgi in the third round of the 2022 French Open on Saturday.

Sabalenka kicked off her campaign with a comeback win over home favorite Chloe Paquet in the first round. Up against the tricky Madison Brengle in the second round, it was expected to be another tough outing for the Belarusian. However, she played a great match to secure a routine win.

Sabalenka faced a break point in the very first game of the match, but saved it with a forehand winner. Another winner and an ace sealed the game in her favor. She then broke Brengle's serve to lead 2-0 and consolidated the break with a service hold. The Belarusian once again broke her opponent's serve to lead 5-1.

Serving for the set, Sabalenka wasted three set points and had to save a break point as well. She finally clinched the opener on her fourth attempt. Brengle started the second set by going up a break to lead 2-0. But the Belarusian reeled off four straight games to go 4-2 up.

After another couple of service holds, Brengle served to stay in the contest at 5-3. But the pressure was too much for the American, as Sabalenka broke to win the match 6-1, 6-3.

Camila Giorgi at the 2022 French Open

Camila Giorgi started her French Open challenge with a tough three-set win over Zhang Shuai in the first round. Her second-round contest against Yulia Putintseva was equally competitive.

Giorgi went down an early break in the opening set, but stormed back to take it after winning five games in a row. The Italian went up a break in the second set, but Putintseva fought back to level the score. Giorgi then secured another break of serve in the 11th game of the set and served out the match to win 6-3, 7-5.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Camila Giorgi head-to-head

The pair have split their previous two meetings, with the head-to-head tied at 1-1. Sabalenka won their most recent encounter at the 2021 Eastbourne Open in three sets.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Camila Giorgi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Aryna Sabalenka -275 +1.5 (-700) Over 20.5 (-125) Camila Giorgi +210 -1.5 (+400) Under 20.5 (-110)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Camila Giorgi prediction

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2022 Italian Open

Sabalenka and Giorgi are two of the hardest hitters on the tour. Both are seeking to advance to the fourth round of the French Open for the first time in their careers. So far, their progress in the tournament has been rather similar, with a comeback win in the first round followed by a straight-sets victory.

Sabalenka improved her serving stats from one round to another. In the first round, she hit three aces and nine double faults, winning 68% of her first serve points. She hit five aces and five double faults, and won 75% of her first serve points in the second round. The Belarusian has been quite inconsistent this year, so the key for her will be to remain steady going forward.

Giorgi has also improved in the serving department since the first round, but not by much. Both employ a similar style of play, looking to take control of the match with their powerful groundstrokes. Their aggressive brand of tennis often leads to a high number of errors.

The player who makes the fewest mistakes is likely to come out on top in this encounter.

Pick: Aryna Sabalenka to win in three sets.

