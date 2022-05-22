French Open 2022: Aryna Sabalenka vs Chloe Paquet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Aryna Sabalenka vs Chloe Paquet

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Chloe Paquet preview

Seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka will begin her French Open 2022 campaign against World No. 102 and home hope Chloe Paquet.

Following a couple of Grand Slam semifinal appearances last year, the Belarusian has mightily struggled this season. She managed to reach the quarterfinal stage just once in her first eight events of the year.

With the tour moving to clay, the 24-year-old finally saw an upturn in fortunes.

wta @WTA



defeats Pegula 6-1, 6-4 to reach her first Rome quarterfinal!



#IBI22 Fab from Sab @SabalenkaA defeats Pegula 6-1, 6-4 to reach her first Rome quarterfinal! Fab from Sab 💪@SabalenkaA defeats Pegula 6-1, 6-4 to reach her first Rome quarterfinal!#IBI22 https://t.co/bGMIzkEF7B

Sabalenka made it to her first final of the season in Stuttgart, finishing as the runner-up to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Although she failed to take the momentum into Madrid, the Belarusian rebounded soon after with a run to the semifinals in Rome.

Chloe Paquet in action at the Gippsland Trophy

Chloe Paquet, meanwhile, has never been ranked higher than 101 in the world. Only once has she won a main-draw match at a Grand Slam, which was in 2017 at the French Open before bowing out in the second round.

Paquet mainly plies her trade in the qualifying rounds of tour-level events and on the ITF circuit. Her best performance so far this year has been reaching the semifinals in a couple of ITF 60,000 events.

The Frenchwoman arrived in Paris this week following a first-round defeat in Rabat to fourth seed Mayar Sherif, where she managed to win just two games. Paquet needs to bounce back quickly if she wants to give Sabalenka a fight.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Chloe Paquet head-to-head

Sabalenka and Paquet have never met on the tour before, so their head-to-head currently stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Chloe Paquet odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Chloe Paquet +875 +6.5 (-115) Under 17.5 (-140) Aryna Sabalenka -2500 -6.5 (-120) Over 17.5 (+100)

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Chloe Paquet prediction

Sabalenka strikes the ball at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022

Sabalenka comes into this contest as the overwhelming favorite against Paquet. The Belarusian looks to be gradually coming back to form and will be eager for a deep run in the French capital. The World No. 7 has managed to improve her serve and cut down on her double faults in recent times, which has resulted in a recent spate of good results.

That said, Sabalenka cannot afford to relax in this match. Paquet does have a versatile game and is skilful at the net. She will look to put her volleying skills to good use in order to throw the hard-hitting Sabalenka off her rhythm.

However, if the seventh seed manages to control her aggression and keep her unforced errors at bay, this should be a cakewalk for her.

Prediction: Sabalenka to win in straight sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala