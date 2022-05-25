French Open 2022: Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Brengle preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Brengle.

Date: 26 May 2022.

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Brengle preview

Seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka will square off against World No. 57 Madison Brengle in the second round of the French Open on Thursday.

After a remarkable season that saw her reach a couple of Grand Slam semifinals, Sabalenka has failed to back them up with consistent results this year. The advent of the clay swing, however, improved things for her a bit as she made the final in Stuttgart and the semifinals in Rome.

But Sabalenka was once again back to her struggling self in the first round at Roland Garros on Tuesday, putting herself on the brink of elimination. Too many unforced errors threatened to cut her campaign short as she quickly went down a set and a break against World No. 101 Chloe Paquet.

The 24-year-old was, however, able to turn it around in time to secure a gritty 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 win.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



outlasts Chloe Paquet 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the second round.



#RolandGarros Victory is sweet @SabalenkaA outlasts Chloe Paquet 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the second round. Victory is sweet 🙌@SabalenkaA outlasts Chloe Paquet 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the second round.#RolandGarros https://t.co/45fOsOSOeW

The World No. 7 clearly has a lot of work on her hands if she wants to stay in contention for her maiden Grand Slam title in Paris.

Madison Brengle in action at the 2022 French Open

Sabalenka's next opponent, Madison Brengle, had her career-best showing at a Major in 2015 when she reached the fourth round of the Australian Open. It also propelled her to a career-high ranking of 35 that same year.

At the French Open, the American has never been past the second round.

Having finished the 2021 season on a high by winning the title at the WTA 125 Dow Tennis Classic, Brengle made it to the quarterfinals in Adelaide in her second tournament of the current season. However, she failed to build on it and needed another eight events to make her next last-eight appearance at the WTA 125 Saint Malo tournament on clay.

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast



She'll face maddening Madison Brengle next Sabalenka, who trailed by a set and a break and then by a break in the decider, produces one of her most solid service games of the match to close out Paquet 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.She'll face maddening Madison Brengle next Sabalenka, who trailed by a set and a break and then by a break in the decider, produces one of her most solid service games of the match to close out Paquet 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. She'll face maddening Madison Brengle next 🙈

At the French Open, however, the 32-year-old American was on fire as she raced past Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-1, 6-2 in her opener on Tuesday.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Brengle head-to-head

Sabalenka has a flawless 2-0 record in the head-to-head against Brengle. While the Belarusian won their first-ever meeting at 2018 Miami in straight sets, Sabalenka needed three sets to prevail over Brengle in their most recent clash at Lexington in 2020.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Brengle odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Madison Brengle +350 +5.5 (-110) Over 19.5 (-105) Aryna Sabalenka -550 -5.5 (-125) Under 19.5 (-135)

All odds sourced from BetMGM

Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Brengle prediction

Sabalenka in action at the 2022 French Open

On paper, Sabalenka should be the favorite to come through this contest by dint of her ranking, experience and past record against Brengle. But given how she performed in her opener, it could all go wrong for the Belarusian if she doesn't make significant improvements in her second-round match.

Her serving woes once again resurfaced as she coughed up as many as nine double faults and landed only 66% of her first serves. Sabalenka finished the match with 42 winners to 50 unforced errors, out of which the decider alone had 21.

Another error-ridden slow start could prove to be costly for the World No. 7 against Brengle, who has way more experience than Sabalenka's first-round opponent Paquet.

The American lacks power but makes up for it with her brilliant speed and movement around the court. A smart tactician, she often mixes things up to break down the rhythm of her opponents. Brengle also had a breezy first round and should be feeling confident heading into this match.

It is imperative for Sabalenka to cut down on her double faults and make efforts to control her aggression. If she can bring her power game right from the start without conceding too many easy points through errors, Brengle won't get much of a chance.

Prediction: Aryna Sabalenka to win in three sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala