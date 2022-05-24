French Open 2022: Belinda Bencic vs Bianca Andreescu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match details

Fixture: (14) Belinda Bencic vs Bianca Andreescu

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 25 May 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Belinda Bencic vs Bianca Andreescu preview

Belina Bencic at 2022 French Open - Day One

World No. 14 Belinda Bencic and 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu will lock horns in the second round of the French Open on Wednesday.

Bencic has had an up-and-down season thus far. With expectations high after her stunning gold-medal run at the Olympics, the Swiss found it hard to string together wins at the start of the year. She made early exits from the Australian Open, the Qatar Open and Indian Wells.

However, Bencic found her rhythm at the Miami Open, easing past her opponents to make the semifinals before falling to Naomi Osaka in three tight sets.

Bencic carried her form over to clay where she won the Charleston Open. She beat World No. 4 Paula Badosa and World No. 6 Ons Jabeur on her way to the title. But Jabeur exacted revenge on Bencic in Madrid, ousting her in the Round of 16.

Bencic put on a flawless performance in the first round of the 2022 French Open, dropping only two games and converting six of her seven break point opportunities to comfortably progress to the second round.

José Morgado @josemorgado Bianca Andreescu wins again in Rome (6-3, 7-6 on Parrizas), back to back WTA 1000 R16 for her. Looking better and better and should be favorite vs. Martic tomorrow. Bianca Andreescu wins again in Rome (6-3, 7-6 on Parrizas), back to back WTA 1000 R16 for her. Looking better and better and should be favorite vs. Martic tomorrow. https://t.co/Zi5H8q0tJl

Bianca Andreescu decided to take an extended break from tennis at the start of the year after a disappointing 2021 season, skipping the Australian Open, Indian Wells and Miami Open.

Andreescu made a winning comeback by defeating Jule Niemeier in straight sets at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. She then lost to Aryna Sabalenka in three sets in the second round. At the Madrid Open, the Canadian looked to be returning to form with impressive victories over Alison Riske and Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins, but bowed out in the third round to Jessica Pegula in straight sets after leading 5-3 in the first.

Andreescu carried her momentum into the Italian Open, where she made the quarterfinals. The Canadian matched World No. 1 Iga Swiatek shot for shot in the first set, but lost it in a grueling tie-break. She ran out of steam in the second and was bageled by the Pole.

In the first round at the French Open, Andreescu fought back from a set down against Ysaline Bonaventure to win 3-6, 7-5, 6-0.

Belinda Bencic vs Bianca Andreescu head-to-head

The pair have met once before, with Andreescu leading the head-to-head 1-0. She beat Bencic 7-6(3), 7-5 in the semifinals of the 2019 US Open.

Belinda Bencic vs Bianca Andreescu odds

Player Name Match Odds Games Handicap Total Games Belinda Bencic +1.92 1-2(2.08) Over 19.5(1.51) Bianca Andreescu +1.92 22(1.63) Under 19.5(2.42)

(All odds are sourced by 1xbet)

Belinda Bencic vs Bianca Andreescu prediction

This match promises to be an absorbing affair and there is no clear favorite.

Bencic is an aggressive player, but not in the traditional sense. She rarely tries to muscle the ball, and instead looks to win points with intelligent shot placement. She takes the ball on the rise most of the time, which helps her take time away from her opponents. The Swiss will almost certainly employ the drop shot to move Andreescu around the court as much as possible.

Andreescu possesses an excellent sliced backhand, deft drop shots and an excellent serve. She's also a great athlete, although her fitness will be put to the ultimate test in Paris.

The Canadian will be high on confidence after her first-round fightback and will be looking forward to the challenge posed by Bencic. Andreescu plays her best tennis in key moments and her mental fortitude should see her past the finish line.

Pick: Bianca Andreescu to win in three sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala