French Open 2022: Belinda Bencic vs Leylah Fernandez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Belinda Bencic vs (17) Leylah Fernandez.

Date: 27 May 2022.

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor Clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Belinda Bencic vs Leylah Fernandez preview

Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez will lock horns at the French Open on Friday, with a place in the fourth round up for grabs.

After COVID-19 wrecked her start to the year, Bencic picked up form at the Miami Open, where she made the semifinals. At her next stop in Charleston, she won her maiden title on clay.

Although her outings on European clay in Madrid and Rome didn't live up to expectations, the Swiss has arrived in Paris with more confidence than in other years. That is evident from her breezy wins in her first two rounds this week.

#RolandGarros ⏭️ No.14 @BelindaBencic is set to take on No.17 Leylah Fernandez in the Round of 32 after an impressive 6-2, 6-4 win today:

Having annihilated Reka Luca Jani 6-1, 6-1, the World No. 14 swatted aside former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu 6-2, 6-4 to equal her best-ever showing at the claycourt Major.

Leylah Fernandez in action at the 2022 French Open

Meanwhile, following her US Open breakthrough and a Round of 16 run at Indian Wells last year, Leylah Fernandez needed a few tournaments to rediscover her rhythm this year. It was at Monterrey in March where she came alive, successfully defending her title.

The 19-year-old followed that up by winning a couple of matches at Indian Wells before succumbing to defending champion Paula Badosa in the Round of 16. However, the Canadian went into a slump after that, failing to win consecutive matches in Miami, Charleston, Madrid and Rome.

The World No. 18 finally snapped that run at the French Open this week, winning her first two rounds without conceding a set. After a 6-0, 7-5 win over Kristina Mladenovic, Fernandez thrashed Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-2 to set up a showdown with Bencic.

Belinda Bencic vs Leylah Fernandez head-to-head

Fernandez leads 1-0 in her head-to-head against Bencic, having beaten the Swiss 6-2, 7-6(3) in the 2020 Fed Cup Qualifiers.

Belinda Bencic vs Leylah Fernandez odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Belinda Bencic -225 -3.5 (-120) Under 20.5 (-115) Leylah Fernandez +170 +3.5 (-115) Over 20.5 (-115)

Belinda Bencic vs Leylah Fernandez prediction

Bencic in action at the 2022 French Open

Although both Bencic and Fernandez are yet to cross the third round at Roland Garros, both of them have been junior champions at this Slam, which makes their clash an interesting contest.

Bencic played brilliant first-strike tennis against Andreescu, winning 77% of points on her first serve. Her pace and aggression gave the Canadian hardly any chance to settle into the match, except at the very end. Leading 6-2, 5-1, Bencic allowed Andreescu to make a brief comeback, winning three straight games, before the Swiss slammed the door shut.

That is something she cannot afford to repeat against Fernandez, though. The left-hander has a steely defense and will look to engage Bencic in long rallies before striking a blow. The teenager also doesn't easily get flustered under pressure. which was on display during her spectacular US Open run, where she lost to Emma Raducanu in the final.

It is imperative for Bencic to serve well and take her chances to keep the points as short as possible. Although the Swiss generally thrives on fast courts, she has a newfound belief on clay . She has had a good buildup in the run-up to the Parisian Major. That could well make the difference, especially if the match gets tight.

Prediction: Belinda Bencic to win in three sets.

